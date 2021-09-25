VALLEY'S OLDEST BUILDINGS: Gov. Snyder Mansion a survivor of 1870s fire

Provided Photo by Selinsgrove History Association The Governor Snyder Mansion and former rectory in Selinsgrove are now home to Selin’s Brewing Company, Wren’s Records and Elite Family Chiropractic, as well as the owner’s residence. This picture was taken in 1912.
Provided Photo by Selinsgrove History Association The Governor Snyder Mansion in Selinsgrove is home to Selin’s Brewing Company and Elite Family Chiropractic, as well as the owner’s residence. This picture was taken in 1876.
Provided Photo by Selinsgrove History Association This photograph, taken in 1925, shows the former Hotel Sterner, which is now home to BJ’s Steak and Rib House, Selinsgrove. The building was constructed in 1875.
The first building on the campus of Susquehanna University was Selinsgrove Hall in 1858. This photograph was taken in 1915.
Provided Photo by Selinsgrove History Association LPL Financial, at 101 S. Market St., Selinsgrove, is the oldest brick building in Selinsgrove, having finished construction in 1817. This photo was taken in 1907.
The Pomfret Castle, located on the north side of the Mahantango Creek in West Perry Township, Snyder County, is believed to be one of the oldest structures in Snyder County. These images were provided by the Sndyer County Historical Society. The dates of the photographs are unknown.
BJ’s Tavern & Oyster Bar in Selinsgrove opened in 1982 but the building was built in 1875.
Selinsgrove Hall was the first building built on what is now Susquehanna University in 1858.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Selinsgrove Hall was the first building built on what is now Susquehanna University in 1858.
The Snyder County Courthouse was built in 1856 and has gone through multiple renovations over the years.
The Snyder County Jail was built in 1865 and now houses the County’s Sheriff’s department.
Heather McNabb talks about the original wood walls of the former rectory at 119 Market Street in Selinsgrove that can still be seen from the hallway of the Gov. Snyder’s Mansion built onto it later.
The former rectory on left and Gov. Snyder’s Mansion on the right, on Market Street in Selinsgrove, were built in 1780 and 1816 respectively.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item This large doorway is in what was the former Gov. Snyder Mansion in Selinsgrove.
This photograph, taken in 1906, shows the former First United Church of Christ, which was built in 1834 as the first church in the borough. It is now the headquarters and museum of the Snyder County Historical Society, at 30 E. Market St., Middleburg.
Meiserville Milling is the former Frederick Meiser Gristmill, at 127 Mill Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, which was built in 1817. The date of the photograph is unknown but it was published in “Snyder County Pennsylvania: From Pioneer Days to the Present” in 1976.
VALLEY'S OLDEST BUILDINGS: Gov. Snyder Mansion a survivor of 1870s fire
Editor’s Note: This is the second in a series of stories exploring the Valley’s oldest buildings still in use. The series, a collaboration between The Daily Item, historical societies and property owners, started with Northumberland County and continues today with Snyder County. The Daily Item invites readers to participate as well. If the series has overlooked a property worthy of inclusion, feel free to email jstrawser@dailyitem.com.
SELINSGROVE — Two devastating fires raged through downtown Selinsgrove in the 1800s, destroying dozens of buildings on Market Street.
The former Gov. Snyder Mansion and the connected former rectory, at 119-123 N. Market St., took on damage but survived. It stands today as the Selin’s Grove Brewing Co., the incoming Wren Records and Elite Family Chiropractic.
Once Wren Records opens, local historians believe that the building will be the oldest still in use in Snyder County, having originally been constructed in 1780.
Heather McNabb, who owns the buildings with her husband Steven Leason, said she doesn’t take ownership of the buildings lightly.
“It’s a huge honor. I feel like it’s our responsibility to take good care of it and make sure it gets passed onto the next owners well maintained and as intact as possible,” said McNabb. “Do no harm. Try to improve but don’t try to take away anything that’s original.”
This is the second in a four-part series over the next four months in which The Daily Item will look at historic buildings that are still in use. Featured today are Snyder County buildings: The Selin's Grove Brewing Company, Pyle's Garage Doors, Penn's Creek Pottery and Susquehanna University.
The connected Governor Snyder Mansion and former rectory were built at two separate times. The rectory was built in 1780 while the mansion was built in 1816 for Pennsylvania’s third governor Simon Snyder during his third and later term in the position, according to materials from Selinsgrove Projects Inc. and Snyder County Historical Society.
The two-and-a-half story stone house was built of native limestone on the northeast corner of what was, at that time, the square of the village of Selinsgrove. Two primary changes have occurred in the exterior of the original structure: the removal of dormers from the roof after the fire and the modification of third-story windows, according to materials from the Snyder County Historical Society.
It served as the governor’s home until 1819 and remained in the Snyder family until 1864, according to materials from Selinsgrove Projects Inc.
The wood-frame home adjoining the mansion is a four-room log house built by the Snyder family and later used as a servant’s quarters of the mansion. It served as residential later in its life, a Post Office in the 1870s, a secret Masonic Lodge in the 1820s and a rectory for the Episcopal Church, according to materials from Selinsgrove Projects Inc.
The rectory and mansion were built separately but were connected at some point in its history, said McNabb.
“The north wall of the mansion, they built right up to it. The exterior wall is the interior wall of the hallway,” she said.
The original wooden beams can also be seen with children’s handprints in the materials, she said.
Fire damages still seen
The property was owned by the Snyder family until 1864. The 1874 fire swept through the northern half of Selinsgrove, but the mansion survived with major damage to the roof and the loss of the side porch, according to material from Selinsgrove Projects Inc.
Inside the mansion, fire damage is still visible: the attic fireplace mantle is still black and charred and parts of the floor below the attic are still singed where embers dropped below and burned the floor.
“You can see how close this place was to coming down,” said McNabb.
The building changed ownership several times until McNabb’s parents purchased it in 1985. One of its residents included Matilda Pierce Alleman, who authored “What a Little Girl Saw and Heard at the Battle of Gettysburg,” a first-hand account of the three days of the battle from the perspective of a 14-year-old girl, according to material from Selinsgrove Project Inc.
Both the mansion and rectory are used by McNabb’s family as their residence as well as commercial space. The 1816 mansion is home to Dr. Thomas Pronek’s Elite Family Chiropractic on the first floor since 2016 and Selin’s Grove Brewing in the basement level.
The street level of the mansion where Pronek’s offices are now was once a gift shop until 2004 and the former rectory was non-profit headquarters for Pennsylvania Economics for 14 years. The former rectory has been empty for a few years until McNabb’s 16-year-old daughters Sarah and Adeline Leason asked to open the store for new and used records, art and vintage clothing and jewelry. That will open in October, said McNabb.
The Selin’s Grove Brewing opened in 1996 in the basement of the mansion, using the original kitchen and an addition that was built in 1900. Inside has 45 seats and the outside has 20 seats, McNabb said.
“We have really loyal followers,” said McNabb. “People love the atmosphere. The beer is really well known. It’s very cozy, friendly, unique.”
The mantle, fireplace and stonework in the bar area are believed to be original. The bar was built to match the mantle. There’s evidence there was a well that was covered up as well, said McNabb.
Pronek’s office on the top level is believed to be 90 percent original woodwork. The arch doorway with a door is about 10 feet tall. The ceilings are tall and the windows are huge, McNabb said.
Gov. Snyder’s Mansion is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Other Selinsgrove buildings
The former rectory may be Market Street’s oldest structure, according to Bo Fasold, historian of Selinsgrove Projects Inc. and member of the Selinsgrove History Association (SHA).
“Only the former hotel building on South Market Street may be older,” he said. “The hotel was once operated by Anthony Selin and son-in-law James K. Davis. The date of construction is not definitely known.”
The former hotel is now residential apartments at 117-119 S. Market St., Selinsgrove.
Downtown Selinsgrove has a few other historic buildings still in use as well. Many of the older buildings were destroyed in two massive fires in the 1800s. At least 50 buildings didn’t survive the blazeS, so much of the downtown is no older than 1875, Fasold said.
LPL Financial, at 101 S. Market St., Selinsgrove, is the oldest brick building in Selinsgrove, having finished construction in 1817. It is known as the Schoch House after Ira and Emma Schnure Schoch took ownership in 1893, according to materials from Selinsgrove Projects Inc.
BJ’s Steak and Rib House, at 17 N. Market St., Selinsgrove, was built on one of the town’s original lots. The original building burned in the 1874 fire and reopened in 1875 as the present three-story brick building. It has been the Sterner Hotel, Hotel Governor Snyder and the Susquehanna Inn. BJ’s opened there in 1982, according to materials from Selinsgrove Projects Inc.
The Selinsgrove Hotel, at 225 N. Market St., Selinsgrove, was built in 1856 as a private residence. The building has been a hotel since 1919, according to material from Selinsgrove Projects Inc.
Susquehanna University
Selinsgrove is also home to Susquehanna University, which was founded in 1858 as the Missionary Institute of the Evangelical Lutheran Church. The first building on the campus of Susquehanna University was the four-story Selinsgrove Hall, its cornerstone laid on Sept. 1, 1858. It originally housed the kitchen, chapel, classrooms and living quarters, and is now the university’s central administrative offices, including President Johnathan Green’s office.
“It was a huge deal,” said SU’s archivist and special collections librarian Meg Garnett, who researched Selinsgrove Hall through board meeting minutes, books and newspaper articles. “There was a parade. Two thousand people were in the crowd.”
The minutes from the Lutheran Clergy Board meeting show that there are pages after pages of financial pledge inquiries for Selinsgrove Hall. In March 1858, the board was still arguing about where to put the university. By May, they decided on Selinsgrove, started having classes off-campus in August and the cornerstone was laid in September, Garnett said.
Selinsgrove had a reputation of being “unhealthy” and there are references to swamps being drained so that the town would work as the site of the university, said Garnett.
The cornerstone has various documents stored inside, including sketches of the original building, declaration of principals, a Bible, a Lutheran hymn book and lists of elected officials at the time, Garnett said.
The building was designed by Henry Zeigler, though he probably used a building plan that was published in one of several catalogs available at that time and doubled it — the north and south halves of the building are twins. As was often the case in college communities before the Civil War, the Institue building was the largest structure in town and perhaps the most ornate, according to a description found in Donald D. Housley’s “Susquehanna University 1858-2000: A Goodly History.”
Its style was Italian Renaissance, a classical form quite typical from 1840 to 1860, donated by a low-pitched gable roof topped by a cupola, arched windows and doors, brackets on the cornice line, and simple door surrounds. It was constructed of red brick made from clay dug on East Bough Street and trimmed in limestone, according to Housley’s book.
The building goes into disrepair quickly. The roof is leaking, the plaster is collapsing and money was scraped together several times for repairs, said Garnett.
“It tends to be a bit of a cycle,” she said.
The stairs and exterior brick are original and unchanged. There’s never been additions but there have been renovations, the last being in 2017.
Other buildings were constructed on campus between 1858 and 1901, but fire destroyed them. Seibert Hall, built in 1902, is the second oldest building on campus. It served as a dormitory for female students but is now a co-ed dormitory, classrooms, IT headquarters, academic offices, and an auditorium, Garnett said.
Seibert is used in university promotional material and is considered the most recognizable place on campus, said Garnett.
Both Selinsgrove and Seibert Halls are on the National Register of Historic Places.
Among the buildings that SU owns is the former Focht House, built in the 1880s by Peter Born, an early president of SU. It remained in the family until 1950 when it passed to the university, according to materials from Selinsgrove Projects Inc.
It serves as the chaplain’s residence, Garnett said.
Pomfret Castle
The Pomfret Castle, located on the north side of the Mahantango Creek in West Perry Township, Snyder County, is believed to be one of the oldest structures in Snyder County. It is on private property and only used in historic tours.
It has been the center of controversy among historical writers for some years due to the misleading and conflicting information in official letters. These confusing statements have left some historians to believe that Pomfret Castle and Fort Patterson are one and the same — or it is possible Pomfret Castle never existed, according to historical society materials and The Daily Item archives.
It could possibly be one of several forts that were planned during the winter of 1755-56 as part of the defensive plan west of the Susquehanna River along the Mahantango Creek. It is believed to be named in honor of Thomas Penn’s wife, Lady Juliana Penn, the daughter of the Earl of Pomfret, according to historical society materials.
It has been known as the Graybill Homestead, the Winey Springhouse and Fort Pomfret. It is privately owned by Eugene Burkholder, but the Juniata Mennonite Historical Society in Richfield helps with maintaining it and providing tours.
Preserving history
Snyder County Historical Society librarians Janet Walter and Esther Klinger said preserving and remembering history is important.
“Knowing where we came from and what our ancestors did is invaluable,” said Klinger. “It teaches us where we’ve been and where we come from.”
“It makes you appreciate where we are now,” said Walter.
Garnett said preserving historic buildings like Selinsgrove Hall is a “symbol of stability.”
“You don’t just tear down and build anew,” she said. “It gets changed over the years but the basic structure stays. It speaks to the life of the university.”
Other notable historic properties in the county
The following information was collected through materials from the Snyder County Historical Society, archives of The Daily Item, online business biographies, business owners and plaques on historic buildings:
Keller Marine and RV Wholesale
Keller Marine and RV Wholesale Distributor, at 2712 Main St. Port Trevorton, owns a stone building built between 1810 and 1820. The building is the former Col. William G. Herrold Plantation.
The Stone Barn
The Stone Barn, at 729 Old 11/15 Road, Selinsgrove, is a local historic 200-year-old farm restored and converted into a winery, vineyard and wedding venue. The Farm is one of the original first farms in the area serving as an Inn and Tavern in its day, as well as, a stop for weary travelers moving cattle and barges along the Susquehanna River. The Farm is also home to the Stone Barn Outfitters a premier Kayak and Canoe rental and guide service on the river as well as the surrounding Creeks and Streams.
The Hotel Middleburger
The Hotel Middleburger, at 243 E. Main St., Middleburg, was built in 1830. It was first called the Eagle hotel.
Snyder County Historical Society
The Snyder County Historical Society, at 30 E. Market St., Middleburg, is located inside the former First United Church of Christ, which was built in 1834 as the first church in the borough. The Society purchased the building in 1978 after the congregation moved into a new building on Route 522. After extensive remodeling, the structure was dedicated in 1981 as the society’s first permanent headquarters since it was incorporated in 1897. An addition was constructed in 1999 and the Society uses the two buildings as its headquarters, a research library and museum.
The Herman School House
The Herman School House, at 3015 Salem Road, Penn Township, was built in 1841 as the first public school in Snyder County, having operated until 1882. It is the only original public school in the area still standing today. It was restored in 1964 and the Herman School Foundation gives tours for school class field trips.
The Snyder County Courthouse
The Snyder County Courthouse, at 9 W. Market St., Middleburg, was built in 1856. It was renovated and expanded several times in 1867, 1915 and 1977. The county purchased the neighboring M&T Bank building, constructed in the early 1900s, and is currently in the midst of a $2 million project to renovate that building and expand the courthouse for the offices of the commissioners, treasurer and elections.
Snyder County Jail
The first Snyder County Jail was constructed in 1865, but the second one was built in 1886 to house inmates and the county sheriff’s office at 12 S. Main St., Middleburg. The county built a new prison in 1991 at 600 Old Colony Road, Selinsgrove, but the 1865 structure is still used as the sheriff’s office. The first jail still stands in Middleburg at 113 W. Main St. as a residential brick building.
The Meiserville Inn
The Meiserville Inn, at 3679 Route 104 in the village of Meiserville, five miles south of Mount Pleasant Mills, is a renovated late 1870s building that has continuously been in use. It has functioned over the years as an inn, general store, post office, tavern, ice cream parlor and community gathering space. It now operates as a restaurant and tavern.
The Shade Mountain Winery
The Shade Mountain Winery, at 16140 Route 104, Middleburg, is inside a mid-19th century refurbished barn. The log house on the farm has “Ammandus Shambach 1873” etched into the chinking of the logs. Shambach was the son of the original owner.
Freeburg-Washington Elementary School
The former Freeburg-Washington Elementary School located at 11 E. Church St., Freeburg, which was closed down by Selinsgrove Area School District in 1997, was built just before the turn of the 20th century in 1896 as a high school. After it was closed down, it was sold to the borough for $1 and it became the Freeburg Borough Municipal Building and also now houses a community center, a senior center, a chiropractor and the Freeburg Historical Museum.
Middleburg Municipal Building
The Middleburg Municipal building and the Middleburg Community Library are both located at 13 N. Main St., Middleburg, in the former Middleburg Grade School. It was constructed in 1899 and the borough renovated it in 1972.
McClure Bean Soup Festival
The McClure Bean Soup Festival and Fair, while not a commercial business with a physical structure, had its origin in 1883 when local veterans wanted to have a reunion. In 1891, the veterans wanted to share their new tradition with the public. The Bean Soup Pavilion was built in Cold Spring Grove around 1900. In addition to the Bean Soup Pavilion, the McClure Bean Soup Stage is the oldest known stage in Pennsylvania being built in 1909. The stage has hosted many acts and political people through the years, some even left their name in the dressing room.