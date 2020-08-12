Two more Northumberland County residents of long-term care facilities have died from complications of COVID-19 on a day when the Valley surpassed 1,000 cases.
The state Department of Health announced another 849 cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and 33 more deaths. Among the new cases were 23 new cases in the Valley, which pushed the region's total to 1,005 cases since the state started tracking data in March.
The DOH announced another 14 cases in Union County, six more in Northumberland and three more in Snyder County. Since March, there have been 513 cases in Northumberland County, 276 in Union, 112 in Snyder and 104 in Montour County.
The two new deaths in Northumberland County push the Valley's total to 22, including 15 in Northumberland County, 3 in Montour and 2 in both Snyder and Union counties. Eleven of Northumberland County's deaths are tied to long-term care facilities. Of the state's 7,385 deaths, 5,012 have been linked to long-term care facilities.
Statewide there have been 121,130 cases of the virus. The state estimates that 77% of patients who have tested positive have already recovered. Statewide, 1,271,976 patients have tested negative.
Philadelphia County reported another 90 new cases on Wednesday. There were 11 counties that did not report any new cases.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,119 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,186 cases among employees, for a total of 24,305 at 887 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
Approximately 8,749 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.
Northumberland County had two more resident cases at long-term care facilities, the only two new cases at homes across the Valley. At five facilities in the county, there have been 132 resident and 22 staff cases. Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has 57 confirmed cases among its patients.
There have been seven resident cases and six staff cases at six combined facilities in Montour, Snyder and Union counties.
There are no new cases reported out of the federal prisons in Union County so far today. There have been 60 cases at prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood.
State health officials also report 606 Pennsylvanians are hospitalized for COVID-19 and 96 are being treated on ventilators.
The state's seven-day average positivity rate stands at just over 5%, down from 5.84% two weeks ago, while the seven-day average of daily new cases is also down since late July, according to the COVID Tracking Project. The average number of deaths per day has risen slightly.