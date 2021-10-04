SUNBURY — A malfunctioning valve caused an ammonia leak Sunday night at the Weis Markets ice cream and dairy plant in the city.
Company spokesman Dennis Curtin said the part of the coolant system in the South Second Street plant affected by the leak is temporarily offline until the valve can be repaired.
"Our ice cream plant continues to operate since we have redundant systems," he said.
There were no workers at the plant when the malfunction occurred, but a passerby smelled a strong odor of ammonia and reported it to authorities.
At around 9 p.m., the Veterans Memorial Bridge was closed to traffic from the Shamokin Dam side and traffic in the city was detoured by fire police from the area of the Weis Markets plants while a hazardous materials team from the company investigated.
Front Street in Sunbury was reopened to traffic at around 10:20 p.m. and the bridge was partially reopened.
Emergency responders were released from the scene at about 10:30 p.m., according to public 911 radio communications.