NORTHUMBERLAND — Nine cases of vandalism have been reported in Northumberland over a 14-day period in November.
Police Chief C.L. "Butch" Kriner said that the incidents took place between Nov. 11 and Nov. 24 on several streets, including Queen, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Duke, North and other streets. The incidents involved four vehicles with windows smashed by BB guns, wires cut for Christmas decorations, tires slashed, eggs thrown at a house and rock smashed through a house window.
"I don't think they are all the same people," said Kriner. "Based on the information we have, we believe some of the incidents were committed by young kids. We have subjects in mind, but we have no definitive proof connecting them to the incidents."
The incidents mostly occurred over night across the borough. They appeared to be random with no specific target in mind, said Kriner.
"We're still looking at surveillance videos," he said.
Kriner advised residents to monitor their security cameras and share any footage they have of suspicious activity with the police.
He noted that the borough has a program where residents can register their cameras with the borough. If there is an incident, police can check the registry to see if there are any cameras in that vicinity and contact the owners for potential video evidence, he said.