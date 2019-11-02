SUNBURY — More victims of vandalism are coming forward about an outbreak of smashed out car windows in the city the past two days.
Sunbury Police Officer in Charge Brad Hare said the victim list doubled from eight to 16 as of Saturday morning.
"We are not going to tolerate this and those responsible will be caught and prosecuted," Hare said. "It is just senseless acts and we will investigate all avenues of this."
Hare reported he began to receive word Friday from residents in the 700 block of Edison Ave., 200 block of Walnut St., 200 to 400 block of Fairmount Ave., 200 block of Spruce St., 1000 block of Line St., and the 200 to 300 block of Fourth Street about smashed vehicle windows.
Jared Hollister, 27, of Sunbury, who runs Joe's Auto Parts, outside of Sunbury, sent out a social media post asking residents who were victims of the crime to contact him so he could possibly see if he had any replacement windows so that those effected would not have to be concerned about their insurance going up.
"On Friday morning when I saw a lady with her children standing in 35 degree weather looking at her broken van window and heard the story, I knew I wanted to help out," he said Saturday. "So the windshield she needed was around $160 and I got it for her for $50 and I will install it."
Hollister said he is just looking to help out the community in which he lives.
"I am not a perfect person but I saw this and I really just want to help those that I can and give back," he said. "If anyone needs the windows and I can save them some money then I will be happy to help out."
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he was sickened to hear people had to wake up to the damage.
"This is just completely unacceptable and we will do everything we can to catch the responsible parties," he said. "These acts of vandalism will not go unpunished."
At the same time, Karlovich was thrilled to learn of Hollister's offer.
"It is so nice to see another resident stepping up and helping out people in need," he said. "I think what he is doing is great."
Hare said his department will be reviewing video footage from residents and asks that anyone who has cameras to check their footage and call Northumberland County 911 at 570-988-4539 if they think it can aid the investigation.