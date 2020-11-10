SHAMOKIN — Shamokin police are searching for information that would lead to the arrest of any individuals responsible for smashing a 25-year-old cement statue of Saint Teresa holding a crucifix on the grounds of Mother Cabrini Church on N. Shamokin Street.
Shamokin police said they are looking for information on the incident that occurred sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning at the church located at 214 N. Shamokin St. Officer Ray Siko is investigating the case.
"Not only was damaged caused but the head of Jesus and upper body was stolen," parish manager and City Councilwoman Jenn Seidel said. "These statues are very expensive to repair and replacing Jesus' missing body will only increase the cost of this repair."
Seidel said the statue sits on church grounds and there is a small rose bush in front of it.
"We are all asking for any information about this and we want the return of the pieces," she said. "This is a vile act and we are hoping that someone saw something or will return what was stolen in order for us to repair the statue."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Shamokin Police Department at 570-648-5708 or Mother Cabrini Church at 570-648-4512. Seidel said people can also send messages to the church Facebook page with any information.