Shamokin Police seek information on those responsible for spray-painting graffiti on walkways and a mausoleum throughout the Shamokin Cemetery.
The vandalism was discovered Saturday morning, according to Gilbert Petraskie, a member of the Shamokin Cemetery Board. He said a neighbor reported the damage to him about 6 a.m. after they had walked through the cemetery.
"This damage is disgusting. Considering that this is Easter weekend, one of the holiest most sacred times of the year, it breaks my heart. I can’t imagine what type of people would do something like this to sacred ground. We try to honor the souls buried here, entrusted in our care, and then we have to deal with something like this," Jen Seidel, city councilwoman and Cemetery Board member, said.
Petraskie said a walk-through of the cemetery was conducted about 5 p.m. Friday and there was no damage.
Petraskie, Seidel, fellow board member Judy Allan and Patrolman Shane Mowery responded to the scene.
"The officers and board members walked through and surveyed all the damage. An empty spray paint can was found, which they took as evidence," Seidel said.
Allan agreed.
"I’m just heartbroken about this," she said. "People today have no respect for anything, especially the dead. It’s so hard to keep the cemetery cleaned up. We take one step forward and then ten steps backward. I am so sad to see this."
The Shamokin Cemetery Board is asking anyone with any information to call the Shamokin Police Department at 570-648-5708.
Board members said they are working on calculating the cost of the damage.