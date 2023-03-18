MILTON — Administrators at Milton Area School District will start cracking down on vaping after seeing an increase in student use over the last two years.
Max Campbell, the dean of students at the secondary level, reported to the school board this week that vaping incidents in the middle school increased by 540 percent in just 2.5 school years, rising from five incidents in 2020-21 to 27 incidents so far in 2022-23. In total, the middle school had 39 vaping incidents since the 2021-22 school year and the high school has had 64.
"Vaping is so dangerous and more and more vapes have Delta 8 and Delta 10 in them," said Campbell. "We are also seeing an increase in DABpens, or marijuana, in the vapes that we are confiscating. This concerns us with the uptick in fentanyl that the Milton Police are communicating to us. We want our students and community to be safe in and out of school."
In 2020-21 school year, the middle school had five vaping incidents and the high school had 21. In the 2021-22 school year, the middle school had seven and the high school had 24. In the first 124 days of the current school year, the middle school had 27 and the high school had 19. An incident is when district officials found a vape on a student during the school day or they admitted to using the device in a group setting.
Earlier this month, Shikellamy School District Superintendent told school board members that the district was awarded a $47,680 Safe Schools Targeted Grant to help address vaping in its schools. Vape detectors will now be installed in all bathrooms within the high school and middle school.
New policies and practices
Milton School Board adopted a new policy on Feb. 2 to start addressing the rising incidents. The district will be referring students that are caught with a vape at least two times to the District Magistrate and they will be required to take a course called "Catch my Breathe," an online platform that the school resource officer (SRO), social worker and nurses will be trained in to help educate the students in the harmful effects of vapes. Every time a student is caught with a vape, they must complete the online class.
At the district magistrate judge, students are fined $150 for the first offense, up to $200 for the second and $250 or more for the third. If a vape test positive for drugs, a student could potentially be charged with possession of a controlled substance, said Campbell.
"SROs are contacted immediately for all vapes found," said Campbell. "We also have to go back that have gloves, masks, and evidence bags for the administration to use when handling these situations because we do not know what is in the vape. We want to help keep everyone safe. The SROs and the school nurses have NARCAN on them if needed."
Vape presentations
He said the district started to hold vape presentations in each grade level down to fifth grade.
"I think this is vital to educate the students in multiple settings and at a young age," said Campbell. "The students received the education in health class from the SRO Scott Davis and then another presentation through Evangelical Hospital. The high school community vape presentation will be on March 30."
Another new practice will be the use of a metal detector when students arrive at the school, due to students hiding the vapes on their person, he said.
"We will continue to educate the students on the risk of these devices through the partnership of Evangelical and Office SRO Davis," said Campbell. "SRO Davis is a retired state police drug expert. He is very passionate about this topic and is constantly educating students in the hallways, breakfast, lunch and in different classes/presentations."
Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer helped purchase drug test wipes for all vapes to be tested on site and immediately.
"This has speeded up the process immensely," said Campbell. "This has helped the school on informing the parents what the student is smoking and what kind of help the school can provide through our SAP TEAM (Student Assistance Program)."
The district currently has two vape detectors purchased and is waiting for them to be installed by NRG. These detectors will be programmed to alert the administration when someone is vaping in the locations of the vape detectors.
'Strong stand'
Board President Christine Rantz praised the administrators for their efforts.
"I applaud our administrators for taking a strong stand," she said. "They're trying very hard to keep our children safe."
Rantz said she would have liked to see more parents and guardians attend the presentation.
"I would have loved to see more parental understanding of how serious and dangerous this trend is," she said. "It's shocking to see all the ways tobacco companies are disguising these devices. They can hide in plain site and you wouldn't ever know it. They know exactly who their target market is."