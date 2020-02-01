SUNBURY — The only building in Sunbury with a condemned placard is the former Varias Restaurant at 446 Market St., according to the city code department.
The building, which is also on the public nuisance list, went up for auction in March 2018, but no one offered a bid. It still sits empty with the condemned placard, next door to Sunbury’s Police Department.
“I don’t know why but I am guessing it is because the demo on it will be expensive,” said City Administrator Jody Ocker. “This is one of those properties that just sit there and our hands are tied at the moment.”
The listed owner is Mary/Antonia Varias. The property was last purchased Aug. 1, 1996.
The building was condemned by the city code office on Dec. 5, 2016.
Structural failures of a first-floor joist and support beams, plus decaying lumber in a crawl space were cited at the time, according to a document attached to the auction’s conditions of sale.
“It would be very expensive to tear it down,” said Ocker. “It’s very hard to get to. It’s landlocked between two buildings.”
Ocker said she is searching for grant money to tear down the Varias restaurant along with the neighboring police station, which is deteriorating. The demolition would be contingent on whether the police station is moved out of its current location at 440 Market St.
City property maintenance officer Eric Long said he is continuing his efforts to get the property taken care of.
He has not been inside the structure because by law he isn’t allowed.
Ocker said the city code department can’t inspect commercial properties that do not also have residential living quarters, but she is working on adding an ordinance to allow code officers to get inside.
There’s been talk among city officials about the possibility of purchasing and demolishing the building as a city parking lot, Councilman Ric Reichner said, but nothing has ever come to fruition.
The listed owners of the property were unable to be reached for comment.