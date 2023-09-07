LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area physical education teacher Amanda Geer and 17-year-old Brooklyn Ayres have been pushing for a varsity girl’s volleyball team at the high school for years.
Their passion paid off when the Green Dragons won their first game 3-0 against East Lycoming School District’s Hughesville High School on Aug. 28 at the Lewisburg Area High School. Twenty-five girls in grades nine through 12 are part of the team sanctioned by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.
“I’ve always wanted to play for a school,” said Ayres, a senior captain. “Coach Geer and I have been putting together proposals since sixth grade in middle school. I really love playing on my club team, which is an hour away. A lot of other girls wanted to play too. I thought it would be really fun.”
Geer said she was surprised when she moved to the Lewisburg area that there was not a girl’s volleyball team.
“It was definitely my sport in high school,” said Geer. “When we do it in phys-ed class, I saw a lot of interest. It was something I felt we needed to push for. There were a lot of girls that wanted to play. It was good timing that it came together.”
Geer said women’s volleyball is growing in popularity. The Wall Street Journal reported that girls high school volleyball participation has increased 15 percent since 2002 and 8.4 percent since 2012, pushing it ahead of basketball as the second-most popular sport.
The closest schools that also have teams include Danville Area and Hughesville, which is also in their first years, and Shamokin Area.
“It’s the top sport in the entire country for females,” said Geer. “It would make sense that it would be something that more schools start to get.”
Ayres, who has been playing on a club since seventh grade, is co-captain with seniors Makaila Huff and Sydney Bolinsky, both 17.
“I always wanted to be part of volleyball,” said Huff. “I heard in my senior year that there was going to be a team. I knew I had to do it.”
Bolinsky said she played with Geer in middle school.
“When I heard there would be a team and she was the coach, it made sense that I would play,” said Bolinsky.
Huff said it’s fun to see the change from preseason until now.
Assistant Coach Elise Mullen plays in a women’s league with Geer. She asked Mullen to apply for the assistant position.
“It’s really cool,” said Mullen. “They’re doing well and picking it up very quickly.”
So far, the team has played two scrimmages, participated in one tournament and is undefeated with one official win.
The official season ends in October. Their next game is scheduled for 3 p.m. today in Rome against Northeast Bradford.