I have fond memories of watching “The Ed Sullivan Show” on Sunday nights with my mom and dad when I was growing up. Variety shows were very popular and featured acts that ranged from dogs doing tricks to singers, comedians, dancers, acrobats, jugglers and more; remember Senor Wences? It was entertainment for all ages.
On Nov. 21, at the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg, the inaugural Live from Lewisburg Variety Show took center stage. Hijinks ensued with emcee Gary Hardcastle and house- band T-Rail and the Locomotives’ drummer, Todd Fogle. Mike Harvey on guitar and Mick Edinger on bass rounded out the Locomotives. What a terrific sound!
I was waiting for Gary to tell the audience they were in for a “really big show.” With apologies to Ed Sullivan.
As guests mingled in the lobby, I spoke with Barbara Allison (who happens to be Gary Hardcastle’s mother-in-law) and Christy Emigh. I said hi to Amy Straub and Ben Hartman and shared a quick hello with Charles (Chip) Facka, who was busy working on lighting.
Barbara Spaventa was On the Scene with her mom, Hannah Pohlda. Also On the Scene were Lori Wilson, Larry Lawson, Barb Schnure, Deena Eberhart, David Lightman, Taylor Lightman, Chris Baylor, Dave Reiner, Carol Graybeal, Toni Byrd with her mom, Sue Byrd, Leo Armbruster, Arlyne Hoyt, Rosaria Gabriele and Chris Hill, director of outreach and fundraising for the Campus Theatre. Executive Director of the Theatre Scotta Magnelli was with her husband, Bob Lack. Everyone was in high spirits waiting for the show to begin.
I had a nice chat with The Daily Item editor Dennis Lyons and his wife, Mary. They were looking forward to seeing the show.
Amber Dunkelberger, Nancy Troester, and Sonia Showers traveled from Mifflinburg for the show and were thrilled to be in the audience.
The house light dimmed, which signaled the start of the show. I spotted Kerry Hoffman, Sue Mahon, and Chris Boyatzis getting into their seats. So many people commented on having this opportunity to be together given the pandemic. Masks were required.
Lewisburg “Mayor Emeritus” Judy Wagner was sitting with Amy and Steve Beattie. They were very excited about the show.
Cindy Peltier, director of the Community Zone welcomed everyone and introduced Annie Clark, stage manager. Annie revved up the audience. She talked about this event being a “big first,” a live show with a live studio audience. Annie introduced Gary as emcee and the band, and then it was showtime!
Gary and Todd did some “schtick” and for a minute I thought I was watching The Johnny Carson Show. The first act Gary introduced was Karen Meeks and Blue River Soul. They got the Theatre rockin’! The band includes Ted Di Cola, alto and tenor sax, Chris Minnich, percussion, Stan Piaskowski, bass, and Rich Findlay, keyboards.
Commercials made an appearance too. They were always part of TV variety shows and Vaudeville.
The Moyer Institute of Dance delighted the audience with their superb performance. Magician Brent Kessler performed feats of magic via video as he couldn’t be at the show and wanted to be part of it. I heard a lot of “ohhhs” and “ahhs” during during Brent’s prestidigitation.
And the dogs! These cute canines stole the show. They came to the show from the Central PA Dog Training Club. The pooches caught frisbees, rode skateboards, did numerous tricks with their handlers and enthralled the audience.
Their staging area was in the back of the theater. The audience heard yips, barks, and howls during the evening and they loved it.
There were two sets of “Spoken Word: Just a Stage.” The performers were Steva Stowell Hardcastle, Ingrid Gorman, Gail Burrows, Wendy Hays, Noah Diamond, Harry Mandel, Josh Dweh, and Brianna Croteau. Singer-songwriter-storyteller Jeff Mamett rounded out the first part of the show.
Multi-instrumentalist D.R. Flynt opened the second half of the show with his looping artistry. The audience was transfixed with this unique sound. Pianist Vivian Huang played a beautiful piano selection. Dancers from Moyer Institute performed again with an interpretive dance. The audience was treated to home movies with musical accompaniment. There was something for everyone.
Singer, actor, director Derek Scott closed the show. He dedicated his performance to his wife, Barbara, who inspired the song he shared. He received rousing applause.
Gary thanked everyone for attending and told them to look for a stream of the show coming soon. I saw a lot of smiles and a very happy audience as they made their way to the lobby. Clayton Lightman and I talked about the joy the show brought during these difficult times.
A huge thank you to the executive producers: Campus Theatre, Community Zone, and Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. and to the sponsors, aka Angels, in Broadway parlance, Bucknell’s Stadler Center, The Mercantile, The Cookie Dude, Retrah, Mondragon Books, Black Dog Jewelers and Stephen Lindenmuth.
A Standing O to the crew: Steve Gibson, director, Andy Seal, technical director Annie Clark, stage manager, Chris Hill, show runner, Brian LeBlanc, camera, Dylan Leipowocz, camera, Max Wilhelm, camera, Sydney Stieler, projectionist, Chip Facka, lighting, Taylor Fleming, stage crew, and Ryan Flannery, stage crew.
Ed Sullivan would have been proud.
