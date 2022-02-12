MILTON — The owners of a vegan restaurant from Danville and a coffee shop from Shamokin joined together and opened a combination of their businesses in Milton.
Bamse’s PB&J, located at 21 Broadway St., Milton, celebrated its grand opening on Friday. All food, coffee, juice, smoothies and other selections are plant-based at the cafe — there’s no dairy, no meat, no animal products, no honey.
“It’s just so important to have something like this in this neighborhood,” said manager James Stankunas. “There are no 100 percent plant-based vegan or vegeterian establishments. We are here to provide that option. Not just to folks on the plant-based journey, but to anyone looking to increase their health and trying to eat healthier.”
Bamse at 150 E. Lincoln, St., Shamokin, which has been open since August 2020, is owned by Daniel Montrose. PB&J Bar at 554 Mill St., Danville, which has been open since March 2020, is owned by Christian and Shannon Force.
The Forces were looking to expand and found the Milton space. The location was ideal but it was too big just for the Plant Based and Juice Bar, so they sought out Montrose, a frequent customer, as a business partner for the new endeavor, said Montrose.
While Bamse in Shamokin is not plant-based or vegan, Montrose said he adopted the business model for this location. He works with vegan baker Kristen Fifield for pastries and other treats.
A fresh coat of paint spruced up the interior space and the business owner brought in the equipment for their coffee and food. The bar was still there from the previous pub, said Montrose.
“We’re going for fast quality,” said Montrose. “Everything you’re getting is top-notch and we stand by it 100 percent. Everything we do is plant based. Our breakfast, lunch, even our treats for dogs. Everything is vegan.”
The menu has plenty of options: coffee, latte, cappuccino, americanos, tea and smoothies. There are muffins, scones and brownies. Food includes waffles, grilled PB&J, breakfast bowls, sandwiches made with vegan substitutes, wraps, salads and burgers.
Stankunas highlighted the “amazing burgers” that are handcrafted at the Danville location. It’s perfect, he said, for those people switching to plant based for any reason from health to environmentally conscious to animal rights.
“We want to be the option for them,” said Montrose. “In the surrounding area, there’s not a lot of options. It’s a safe space for vegans and plant-based eaters.”
The store has been open since late January. The reaction from customers has been positive, said Montrose.
“It speaks for itself to get repeat customers two to three times a week before the grand opening,” he said.
Tim Keeley, of Northumberland, came to the shop on Friday to check out the options. While not a vegan himself, he said his sister-in-law visits from Seattle four times a year and she struggles with finding options.
“We usually just get ingredients and make food at our house. We can’t go out,” said Keeley. “This is great. She’ll love it here.”
Bernice Heitzmen, of Paxinos, and Laurene Horan, of Coal Township, traveled to Milton on Friday specifically to check out the new place. They are both familiar with Bamse in Shamokin.
“I’m not vegan. I just want a healthier lifestyle and wanted to try something different,” said Heitzman. “It’s very good.”
Horan said her daughter has been cutting out meat for years.
“When you get older, you want to do it the right way, the natural way,” she said.
Montrose and Stankunas also said the restaurant is a location that is welcome to all people no matter their sexuality, culture or race.
Bamse’s PB&J is open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.