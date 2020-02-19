SUNBURY — The vehicle in which a Port Trevorton man was stabbed to death in late 2013 has been destroyed.
According to Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare, the Honda CRV owned by convicted killer Miranda Barbour was destroyed on Tuesday. It was crushed by a payloader at a Valley junkyard.
An official court order to destroy the vehicle was signed by Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor.
In November 2013, 42-year-old Troy LaFerrara was killed in the vehicle. His body was discovered in an alley behind Catawissa Avenue.
A month later Miranda Barbour and her husband, Elytte, were arrested by Sgt. Travis Bremigen for the murder. Miranda, 23, and Elytte Barbour, 26 met LaFerrara at the Susquehanna Valley Mall after meeting through a Craigslist ad, according to police.
Miranda Barbour asked LaFerrara to get into her red Honda CRV and the two drove to LaFerrara's home in Sunbury. When the two pulled up to LaFerrara's 8th Street home, Elytte Barbour popped out of the back seat from under a blanket and began to choke LaFerrara with a cord while Miranda Barbour stabbed LaFerrara more than 20 times, according to court documents.
The Barbours claimed to kill LaFerrara because they wanted to kill someone. Both Miranda and Elytte Barbour were sentenced in 2015 to life in prison without parole for the murder.
Hare said the vehicle was being stored by the city for the past six years.