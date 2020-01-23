DANVILLE — No one was injured when a car struck an Evangelical Community Hospital ambulance at about 7:50 a.m. Thursday on Route 11 in front of the Penn Jersey Market in Danville.
Danville Police Officer Jared Bangs said Nathan Jones, 54, of Danville, was leaving the Danville Middle School parking lot and headed to the market. Bangs said the ambulance, which didn't have a patient inside, had just left Geisinger.
Alyssa Ogden was driving the ambulance. Jones' Chrysler 300 collided with the driver's side box area of the ambulance, Bangs said.
Bangs said the crash remains under investigation.