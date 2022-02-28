A vehicle was struck by a train at the intersection of Church and Third streets in Sunbury this morning. Police said the road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
The train is stopped as crews clear the scene. The train is blocking seven intersections on the southern end of the city from Chestnut to Spruce streets. Hare said the train was going 19 mph when the vehicle was hit.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said the driver of a minivan tried to beat the train through the crossing and was struck on the passenger side.
Hare said the driver of the van fled the scene and police are searching for the driver.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.