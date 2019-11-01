SUNBURY — Sunbury police are searching for the individual or individuals who are responsible for smashing out vehicle windshields in the city early Friday morning.
Officer in Charge Brad Hare said eight victims have reported damage spread throughout the city — in the 700 block of Edison Ave., 200 block of Walnut St., 200 to 400 block of Fairmount Ave., 200 block of Spruce St., 1000 block of Line St., and the 200 to 300 block of Fourth Street.
"This will not be tolerated and we will continue to investigate until we find out who is responsible," Hare said. "This is just unacceptable behavior."
Hare said anyone with information or who has possible video footage is asked to call Northumberland County 911 at 570-988-4539.