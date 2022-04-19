SELINSGROVE — Three Dodge Charger Hellcat vehicles were stolen from the Murray Motors Chevrolet dealer in Monroe Township last month.
State police report that at around 11:45 p.m. on March 24, the suspects entered a rear window at the 430 N. Susquehanna Trail dealership and stole three vehicles, taking off in a northern direction and followed by a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Stolen from the lot was a 2016 black Dodge Chrysler; a 2020 gray Dodge Chrysler and 2021 gray and multi-colored Dodge Chrysler.