SUNBURY — The veteran's affairs department is now under the supervision of the Area Agency on Aging in Northumberland County.
The county commissioners at Tuesday's public meeting announced that the departmental decision was made due to the turnover rate of the director position in the last year. The salary board members approved a salary increase for the department administrator and deputy administrator for the new assignments.
"Karen (Leonovich, agency administrator) saw we were having problems and told me that some counties had joined their veterans with the Area Aging because there's a lot of overlap in their benefits," said Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano. "We've been meeting with her for a few months now and they're doing a great job in working with other counties."
After Belinda Albright retired in November 2020 as the Veteran’s Affairs director after nearly 11 years in the position, the county has had three individuals in the position. Aging Administrator Karen Leonovich has been overseeing the department since November 2021.
"There's no staff in the department right now," Leonovich said. "We're starting from scratch."
Leonovich suggested the change, noting that other counties have successfully placed veterans affairs under aging. Snyder County Veteran Affairs is contracted out by the Snyder-Union County Community Action Agency.
"There are about 6,900 veterans who live in the county," said Leonovich. "A good chunk of those veterans are over 60, so there's a lot of crossover between the two departments."
Leonovich said she has had assistance from veteran affairs officers in Perry, Berks and Tioga counties, as well as the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
Schiccatano said the veteran's affairs department now has good leadership in Leonovich.
During the salary board meeting, the commissioners and Controller Christopher Grayson approved a salary increase of $2,500 each for Leonovich and Aging Deputy Administrator Mike Bogush.
In other business, Schiccatano said he was appointed as the commissioner liaison on the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Authority (AOAA). The goal is to keep the other commissioners and the public up to date on future plans from the AOAA Authority, a separate governing agency that operates on county-owned land.
The news comes after residents came to the commissioners twice this year with project concerns. In August, residents from Zerbe Township were concerned about a potential timbering project on 493 acres of land overseeing Trevorton Road in Zerbe Township. In October, citizens were concerned about a 36-mile free access rail trail project would connect the city of Sunbury with the borough of Mount Carmel, traveling through Upper Augusta Township, Snydertown, Shamokin Township, Coal Township, Shamokin and Mount Carmel Township — some of the trail cutting through or along private citizens’ properties.
Several citizens attended the public meeting on Tuesday to continue voicing their concerns with AOAA. Bill Knapick, of Shamokin, Michael Yucha, of Shamokin, and others talked about a variety of issues ranging from non-motorized vehicles to Frank Garrigan having a conflict by serving as the county and AOAA solicitor.
Knapick pushed for more non-motorized vehicle recreation, including hunting. He said the original master plan called for more biking, hiking and hunting.
Schiccatano advised the citizens to attend the AOAA public meeting to provide feedback to the authority members.