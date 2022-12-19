SELINSGROVE — A veteran Selinsgrove borough police officer has been removed from duty amid accusations that he sent threatening and "irrational" texts and emails to Chief Shanee Mitchell.
Mitchell said she removed officer Scott Grove from the work schedule Friday at the advice of borough solicitor Robert Cravitz. No formal disciplinary has been taken against Grove, she said.
"I don't think (Grove) is thinking clearly right now," she said. "He's sending me irrational texts in spite of being told not to contact me."
Some of the messages from him include statements such as "walk away" and "leave Selinsgrove," comments Mitchell said she views as a threat to leave the position she accepted in August when she was hired to replace Tom Garlock who served as police chief for 27 years.
Grove, who in his 25-year career as a borough police officer said he has never faced disciplinary action, admits he has been messaging Mitchell to get clarification on the action taken regarding his employment.
"She's my supervisor," he said, denying making any threatening statements to the chief.
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said he has been "briefed on the situation," but declined to comment on personnel issues.
Mitchell said she will meet with the borough council Wednesday to discuss the matter.
About a month ago, Grove and the two other full-time police officers, Francis Petrovich and Elizabeth Shampanore, filed a grievance with Mayor Jeff Reed regarding a uniform change and reimbursement.
Reed would not comment on the grievance or the issues involving Grove.
The Valley's first female and Black police chief, Mitchell said she has been working to modernize the police department, including installing new computer software, while trying to bolster its ranks following the recent retirement of two full-time officers, Eric Mouery and Monty Anders.