7-Eleven — Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on Nov. 11.
Applebee's — Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on Nov. 11.
Bob Evans — Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.
Denny's — On Nov. 11, Denny's offers a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID.
MOD Pizza — Buy one MOD-size pizza or salad, get one MOD-size pizza or salad free on Nov. 11 with proof of military service. Valid in-store only.
Perkins — Veterans and active-duty military get a free Magnificent Seven Meal on Nov. 11 with valid ID.
Red Robin – Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red's Tavern Double when dining in on Nov. 11. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.
Sheetz — On Nov .11, Sheetz offers veterans and active-duty military personnel a free half ham and cheese or meatball sub and a regular-size fountain drink. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military.
Starbucks — As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on Nov. 11. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.
Texas Roadhouse — Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These vouchers are good for dine-in or carry-out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.
Wendy’s — Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on Nov. 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.