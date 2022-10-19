LEWISBURG — The RiverWoods Veterans Day Parade is being held on Thursday, Nov. 10 beginning at 10 a.m.
Residents and associates of RiverWoods in Lewisburg who have served in the military will kick off the event with a parade winding through the campus.
RiverWoods Executive Director Aaron Barth will provide welcome remarks at approximately 10:30 a.m., followed by a Posting of Colors by the American Legion Post 182 and the National Anthem by the Lewisburg High School Band. State Rep. David H. Rowe (R-85) will address attendees at approximately 11:15 a.m.
Following the parade, RiverWoods will dedicate the new entrance and outside seating area at the Adams Center for Rehabilitative Services.