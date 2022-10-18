WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Vet Center is hosting a Words of Warriors video presentation on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m.
The presentation consists of interviews with local combat veterans and family members as well as music by the Repasz Band, poetry reading and a talk on suicide. It will be presented at Williamsport Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
There will be a reception afterward for veterans and their family members. There will also be music by a veteran guitar group and veteran artwork.