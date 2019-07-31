WASHINGTONVILLE — Danville American Legion Post 40 Commander Brian Sosnoskie honored veterans' families during a ceremony at the Montour-Delong Community Fair.
"You are the ones who wait for us — for emails and letters — that was during my first deployment," he told the audience Tuesday night during a veterans celebration.
He said Montour County and people in surrounding areas make it easy for military personnel to go away since they have peace of mind that everything will be handled. He said when he arrived home, he was welcomed, which wasn't the case for good friends of his.
"You veterans who went before us made it easier for us," he said. "Love of country — that's what it's all about. It's you guys who deserve a round of applause. Thank you for what you did while we were away," he said.
After he spoke, Milton American Legion Post Honor Guard members Stanley Marr and Charles Greiner demonstrated folding of the American flag with Brad Becker, of the Danville American Legion Post Honor Guard, explaining the meaning of each of the 13 folds.
The Danville Legion Honor Guard fired three rounds, followed by taps.
Seven members each of honor guards from the Danville and Milton American Legions participated in the ceremony held for the second consecutive year.
Among the guests was Staff Sgt. Leslie Morris, a National Guard recruiter from the Danville Reserve Center.
William Barrett, of Milton, said he was the oldest veteran attending. He turns 96 on Aug. 24. "Seventy-four years ago today, I was in Okinawa," the Navy veteran said.