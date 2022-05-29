LEWISBURG — Cornerstone Christian Fellowship honored veterans in a special Memorial Day Concert on Saturday evening.
The church, located 2823 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg, featured songs, stories, dance and a visit from keynote speaker U.S. retired Army Col. Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania. The event was themed around valor and honor.
“It’s important to pass these stories to the next generation,” said Mastriano.
Without the sacrifice of the military and without America, Mastriano said the world be vastly different.
“What would have happened to the world if not for the United States in 1918? The Germans would have won,” he said. “What would have happened to the world without an America in 1944-1945? A far darker force of Germany would have won.”
America is “not perfect, but definitely the best nation on the face of the earth,” said Mastriano. “Our armed services are manned by the best men and women you can find.”
Remember the ones who served, said Mastriano.
“It behooves us to honor the memory and service of all those who gone before us,” he said. “That we preserve this Republic in a way so the next generation has a country that’s free and prosperous.”
Mastriano said it’s a dark time in American history where freedom is being challenged.
“We saw them rapidly snatched away in 2020 under the guise of COVID,” said Mastriano. “It was really irksome and distributing to me how many people were willing to stand aside and not do anything during the shut-down. What about the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for these freedoms we cherish?”
The event included patriotic songs, stories of military service members who won the Medal of Honor, video clips, a dance demonstration, recognition of first responders and the Armed Forces Salute to end the evening.
Cornerstone Pastor Robert Rutherford said the concert has been an annual event for 10 years with the exception of 2020.
“For us, we want to connect with the community and honor veterans,” said Rutherford. “Veterans represent our main mission: laying down their lives. Christ laid down his life for us. This allows us to talk about the sacrifice of soldiers and Christ.”
Prior to the event, the cafe was open for an hour to serve complimentary tea, coffee and cookies. It makes the events “so much more enjoyable,” said Rutherford.
Rutherford said Mastriano was asked to be the keynote speaker before he announced his intention to run for governor in January.
“We had no political intent,” said Rutherford. “This is an opportunity to honor soldiers and he happens to be a soldier.”