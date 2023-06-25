LEWISBURG — Jim Hostetler rode in the passenger seat of a 1978 red Camara through the Union County Veterans’ Fourth of July Parade in downtown Lewisburg Saturday morning.
“I’m a walking testament of faith,” said the 95-year-old Marine veteran of World War II and the Korean War.
Moments before the parade began, Hostetler was greeted by members of the World War II Display Committee of Paxtonville.
“Shake the hand of a World War II vet. You get to touch history,” Mark Troup said as he invited several committee members to meet the Lewisburg resident.
At the wheel of the Camaro was Paul Hitesman, of Allenwood, who has volunteered to drive veterans in the annual parade for the past few years.
“It’s an honor,” he said. “What I like is I get to hear these stories. My only regret is that I never see the parade.”
There were more than 150 participants in Saturday’s parade that drew crowds of people along Market Street.
Among them were Skye Karcher and her son, Alex Karcher, 5, of Lewisburg.
“They give candy,” said Alex, waving a small American flag as he waited for sweets to be tossed from passing vehicles.
“He really likes seeing the cars, too,” his mother said. “And it’s fun to get together with the community.”