SUNBURY — Emergency personnel investigated an ammonia leak at the Weis Markets ice cream and dairy plant on South Second Street tonight, according to a company spokesman.
Weis Markets’ Dennis Curtin reported that a company hazardous materials team was at the plant.
“As a precaution we turned off our systems,” Curtin said. “We believe this is a minor incident and are investigating.”
Curtin said he received no reports of any illnesses or injuries. He said there was no staff at the ice cream plant because it doesn't run Saturday nights.
Sunbury Assistant Fire ChiefJay Long said the hazardous materials team was on the roof of the building trying to locate and isolate the leak.
He said one of the passersby in a vehicle who reported a strong smell of ammonia in the area at around 8 p.m. said they had trouble breathing. The report prompted the initial investigation.
"There was an odor in the area when the fire department arrived," Long said, who noted all the road closures in the area and said they did not have a need to evacuate any homes.
Steve Jeffery, Northumberland County Emergency Management Agency director, also said he was not aware of any other illnesses. He confirmed that the Weis Markets crews were investigating an ammonia leak and said the city fire department was on standby.
"We are grateful to the fire and EMS companies for their extremely prompt response, as well as our hazmat team," Curtin said.
The Veterans Memorial Bridge was closed to traffic from the Shamokin Dam side and traffic in the city was detoured by fire police from the area of the Weis Markets plants during the investigation.
Front Street in Sunbury was reopened to traffic at around 10:20 p.m. and the bridge was partially reopened.
Emergency responders were released from the scene at about 10:30 p.m., according to public 911 radio communications.
Daily Item reporter Francis Scarcella contributed to this report.