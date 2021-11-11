LEWISBURG — Vietnam War-era veteran Buzz Meachum served in the Navy for four years and now spends much of his time in retirement serving his military brothers and sisters in any way he can.
Meachum has been a volunteer mentor coordinator in Northumberland County’s veteran treatment court for several years, providing offenders rides to hearings and any other help they need as they make their way through the justice system.
“It’s giving veterans who have made a minor mistake some help. We have brought some people back from the brink,” the Northumberland resident said of the program.
Meachum has also been cleaning veterans’ tombstones throughout the Valley. In the past four years, with funding from the Lewisburg American Legion Post 182, he has cleaned about 400 tombstones as a way of showing respect.
A retired career Navy officer, Richard Chalmers is an adjutant and past commander of the Lewisburg American Legion Post 182 who views the work Meachum is doing as important.
“We honor vets with a gun salute when we put them in the ground and then forget about them,” he said.
Both Chalmers and Meachum, as well as a number of other Legion members, also give fellow veterans rides to medical appointments.
“About 10 years ago, a member said he had an appointment at the VA hospital in Wilkes-Barre and needed a ride,” said Chalmers, who obliged. “At the next meeting, we decided it was a need and since then we’ve reimbursed members (who provide transportation) for each trip. It’s the right thing to do.”
Every veteran who receives help is deserving, Meachum said.
“They’ve earned these benefits. It’s not a handout,” he said.
To make sure the men and women who fought for the country are getting the help they need or are always remembered, Chalmers said, it’s important for organizations like the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars to contribute.
That’s why he encourages younger veterans to join these groups and provide membership dues to keep programs operating and lift a voice when needed to spur government aid.
“The Legion’s primary goals is the rehabilitation of veterans — mentally and physically — and helping their families,” Chalmers said, of programs that include the Pennsylvania Housing for Veterans, counseling services, assistance with filing disability claims and emergency funds to help families when they fall on hard financial times.
“We have 200,000 American Legion members in Pennsylvania. It’s a loud voice in Congress,” Chalmers said, adding that younger Gulf and Persian War vets are needed to give voice to the new challenges veterans — especially female vets — face. “The VA needs to adapt to those special needs and we need those younger members now more than ever.”
Doug Walter was never in the military but felt a kinship with others who were, including his father-in-law, Albert Hess, a WWII vet; his uncle, Ken Pardoe; and family friend, Alfred Hause, who was a prisoner-of-war during World War II.
Admiration for men like them has spurred Walter to get involved in preserving the Union County Honor Roll, a memorial in Mifflinburg for the 2,260 Union County men who served during the last world war that was established in 2003 by Hess and the late Drew Machamer.
“After Drew passed, attendance at the annual event was embarrassingly small so I started helping my father-in-law,” said Walter who added a fundraiser to the Veteran’s Day celebration that benefits the Hollidaysburg Veteran’s Home.
“It’s gratifying to give back for their service,” he said. “Freedom isn’t free.”