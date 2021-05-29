Memorial Day services return this weekend with parades and solemn speeches in person, something Valley veterans said add something to the day.
A year ago, the strictest COVID-19 mitigation measures were in place on the last Monday in May. It put the annual memorials either on hold or canceled altogether.
That won’t be the case this weekend.
“It’s always an honor and a pleasure to honor our war dead,” said Dick Simpson of the Northumberland American Legion, who spent Thursday night planting flags on veterans graves in Northumberland’s two cemeteries. “We were able to have a small service last year with Legion officers and the mayor. But it’s great to be able to bring the people back.”
The veterans who oversee the programs always appreciate the public’s support on Memorial Day. Being with other veterans on a day to remember their fallen comrades also plays an important role.
“It’s very comforting to be around other veterans, even if you may not know them,” Lewisburg American Legion official Buzz Meachum said. “You know they served like you did. These are people who gave what they knew to protect us too.”
Some of the more significant events will be in Mazeppa today, along with Monday in Danville and Northumberland.
The memorials begin this morning with a Memorial Day Concert, “Unsung Heroes, Uncommon Valor” at Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Lewisburg. The concert will feature patriotic and inspirational music, narrations and rare archival footage of the 9/11 and Pearl Harbor attacks.
Mazeppa’s Memorial Day parade and service begin at 6 p.m. tonight. The parade will march through town to the cemetery at Mazeppa Union Church, where a service will include comments from State Rep. David Rowe.
Northumberland Memorial Day Parade will form at 10 a.m. Monday at Northumberland’s King Street Park, and move at 10:30 a.m., making its way to the Riverview Cemetery on 7th Street. A ceremony will be held at about 11 a.m. The Shikellamy Marching Braves will perform, Shikellamy Junior ROTC will act as color guard and Taps will be played.
With most COVID restrictions lifted, Meachum and Simpson expect to see the crowds return to honor the nation’s fallen.
“We are hoping to see 200, 250 people,” Simpson said of Monday’s service in Northumberland. “That is what we normally have and we hope to see them all come up. The crowds sort of speak for themselves, how much it means to everyone to remember.”
“For veterans, Memorial Day is like 365 days a year,” said William Zimmerman, past commander of the Mifflinburg American Legion. “Memorial Day itself is a day when people can put their differences aside, just take a little bit of time out of your day and honor the fallen veterans who served our country.”