SELINSGROVE — Michaela Naugle's passion for horses developed as a young teen involved in therapeutic riding and today, in her work as a veterinarian, she's returning the favor.
Naugle, 29, is certified in animal chiropractic and acupuncture, services she provides throughout the Valley through the Egleston Equine and Farm Animal Clinic.
“I’m a firm believer. If it works on humans, why shouldn't it work on animals,” said Tom Walker, the owner of a McClure hobby farm and horses that have benefited from Naugle's care.
Naugle's veterinarian career was inspired early in life after she and twin sister, Alexis, were born eight weeks premature with cerebral palsy. Naugle has mild symptoms of the disease, while her sister endured 13 surgeries by age 12.
Their mother, Stacie Anders, enrolled them in therapeutic horse riding at Random Canyon Riding Program at the the R.E.D. Farm in Selinsgrove.
"That sparked my interest," said Naugle of her decision to pursue a veterinarian career. "I saw how horses can help people and, I guess for me, this is my way of taking care of them."
Her attraction to alternative medicine was piqued in veterinarian school when she saw a horse that was unable to bend down being treated with acupuncture.
"There are always side effects to medicine, but acupuncture has none," said Naugle, who provides services to animals working competitively, recreationally and in service, like her own horse, Baye.
At 29, Baye is used as a therapeutic horse at R.E.D. Farm and Naugle frequently treats the animal to ensure he is up to the task.
She determines where the horse may be experiencing pain or discomfort by taking her hands and gently pushing on its backside and other key spots on the animal's body.
Taking several small acupuncture needles out of her kit, Naugle sticks them gently into Baye's hind quarters.
Then Naugle picks up his hoof and stretches it, causing a soft 'pop' sound.
"You can manage chronic pain with chiro or acupuncture," she said. "It does make a huge difference. We want to give them the best quality of life."
Clients with horses in competition say Naugle's work helps them achieve optimum performance.
Lora Knelly, the owner of a training facility in Berwick, said Naugle has worked on several of her quarter horses, including Bodie who recently placed first at the All-American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, Ohio.
"He's just one example," said Knelly of the benefits of Naugle's services. "Many of our horses do feel more balanced."
Walker, who owns Tee, a Western Pleasure horse known professionally as Hotroddin Sheik who was ranked eighth in the nation in 2007, said Naugle's skills have resulted in improvements to the 22-year-old horse.
"He was stiff and standing as if he was in pain. I could tell he was in pain," said Walker, who has a master's degree in equine science. "Dr. Michaela was great. She did chiropractic work and acupuncture on Tee. He went from a crippled old horse to now acting like he’s a 2-year-old. It’s like night and day.
"We're very fortunate to have Dr. Michaela's skill sets in the area," he said. "Horses are athletes and they need adjustments. Whether it's a show horse, working horse or trail riding horse, they have to perform."
Naugle views the service she provides as a way to give back to animals that provide so much for others.
"At the end of the day, it makes a huge difference and we want to give them the best quality of life," she said.