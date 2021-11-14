WATSONTOWN — A neatly set table remained empty Saturday inside First Evangelical Lutheran Church as military veterans took chairs at surrounding tables for a free breakfast in their honor.
On it, a placard explained its meaning. The table set for one symbolized the loss of service members killed or missing in action.
The white tablecloth represented the purity of their intentions, and a single red rose adorned with a red ribbon represented their loved ones’ faith for the return of the missing and a shared determination to see that through.
The other adornments: a slice of lemon representing the bitterness of their fate; salt, symbolic of tears shed by families and loved ones; an inverted glass since they cannot share in a toast; an empty chair, the most obvious of all the symbols.
“This is our missing man table,” said Bill Reibsome II, one of 20-some volunteers who organized the breakfast. “This is their seat.”
More than an hour into the three-hour event, about 40 veterans had been served. Some arrived with family. Some arrived alone. More were expected as the morning wore on.
The volunteers cooked and served pancakes and scrambled eggs, sausage and fruit salad, juice and coffee. The guests ate casually and conversed with one another.
Several tables were used to display photographs of local veterans and the medals they earned. A collection was taken to support Patriots Cove, a nonprofit retreat for veterans, first responders and their caregivers. Tom Cook of Watsontown’s American Legion said that Post 323 would be making a supplementary donation of its own.
Reibsome served 10 years in the Army. His father, William Reibsome Sr., served in the Army, too. His son is in the Air Force. Tammi Reibsome, Bill’s wife, said her grandfather and uncle both served in World War II.
She’s the church secretary and longtime member, and helped spearhead the effort. Saturday’s was the fifth annual breakfast for veterans. It would’ve been the sixth but last year’s was canceled out of caution with the spread of COVID-19.
“It feels good doing it,” Tammi said. “They come in, eat and share stories.”
Larry Young, of White Deer, and Fred Merrill, of Watsontown, visited for breakfast. Both are Air Force veterans who served in the Vietnam War.
Merrill recalled a point in America’s history, one experienced by both men, when military personnel returning from service were treated with scorn. Merrill said he was appreciative of efforts like that at First Evangelical Lutheran Church to thank veterans, and Young agreed.
“It’s just nice that finally, finally, we have people appreciating veterans,” Young said.