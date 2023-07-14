An attorney who represents two of the families involved in an extensive elder abuse case said civil lawsuits are forthcoming against Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg.
Attorney Erica C. Wilson, of Murray, Stone & Wilson, PLLC, in West Conshohocken, indicated on Friday that legal action is planned against the assisted living facility at 327 Farley Circle, Lewisburg, its management and building owners now that two employees were accused of abusing 17 residents. Wilson, a former assistant district attorney in Philadelphia and plaintiff attorney specializing in elder abuse cases for 15 years, said her clients are "understandably upset."
"I've seen a lot of violent crime and upsetting cases," said Wilson. "The way these vulnerable victims were mocked is really upsetting and is taken to another level. It shows the mindset of these two employees: they weren't treating them as people, they were using them for their own entertainment. It was not a one-off event, it was going on for months. It's really outrageous."
An unidentified 17-year-old male resident assistant at Heritage Springs and his co-worker resident aide Madison Laine Cox, 18, of Pinchtown Road, Montgomery, allegedly took numerous nude and demeaning photographs and videos of 17 residents between December and April. They allegedly posed with patients in the shower or on the toilet, took pictures of patients who had defecated themselves or had fallen to the ground and took videos of themselves demeaning or harassing individuals, according to court documents filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police this past week.
They allegedly sent those records to each other, shared them on the phone app SnapChat, and showed them to classmates at a school, police said.
The victims range in age from 72 to 100 years old. The majority of people residing at Heritage Springs are in various stages of Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia, which limits or severely impedes their cognitive abilities, police said.
"This did not happen in a vacuum," said Wilson. "Certainly other people were aware of this. They took no steps to stop this. No steps to reprimand or fire them until the police got involved. That speaks to the callousness of the administration. Do you have one bad apple? You have a whole corporation victimizing these people."
Wilson said her clients want to put their stories out there at some point.
"They have been waiting for this police report to be released so they can come forward," said Wilson. "The police wanted them to wait until they were done with their processes. The police handled this very well. They were understanding and did a professional job. All the details are still unraveling. My clients don't even know the full extent of it all yet."
Wilson said the law firm has been contacted by other families as well as some of the staff.
Cox has been charged with 17 misdemeanor counts of abuse of a care-dependent person. The charges were filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police Patrolman Gary V. Heckman in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Brandon Cwalina, the press secretary for the state Department of Human Services, reiterated on Friday that DHS cannot comment on specific incidents or investigations and repeated the agency's previous statement.
"DHS takes reports and complaints about the safety of individuals in licensed facilities seriously, and we work to ensure that any allegations and potential violations that put people at risk are investigated and handled urgently," said Cwalina. "When appropriate, the department takes action to hold licensed providers accountable and may refer incidents to law enforcement if necessary."
Assisted Living Residence Regulations indicate that direct care staff persons must be 18 years old or older. Food services or housekeeping staff may be 16 or 17 years of age.
Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson was unable to be reached for comment.