LEWISBURG — Strictly Ballet, RiverStage Community Theatre and the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership will host a “A Victorian Fairy Party,” later this month in Lewisburg.
The event, scheduled for 7:30-8:30 p.m. on July 24 on the front lawn of the GreenSpace Center in Lewisburg.
With a focus on creativity, this year’s event will begin with a Grand Promenade. Three celebrity judges will award prizes for best fairy and best Victorian apparel. Dance and musical performances, lawn games and light refreshments will follow.
The party is a fundraiser for the Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker, and donations will be accepted on the lawn.
The Victorian Fairy Party will conclude with the announcement of the winner of the annual Nutcracker Scavenger Hunt, and the awarding of a prize to the top finisher. This year’s prize is a framed and autographed print by local artist Bradley Shoemaker, donated by The Open Door Gallery in Lewisburg. For contest details and additional information, go to: strictlyballetarts.com, Strictly Ballet Arts on Facebook, or @strictlyballetarts on Instagram.
— THE DAILY ITEM