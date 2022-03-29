DANVILLE — One hundred veterans representing all military branches were honored during a pinning ceremony at the Pine Barn Inn on Tuesday, the first National Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day.
An estimated 200 people, including family members of the veterans, filled the Inn's conference room for the one-hour ceremony. Each veteran received a lapel pin representing courage, honor and dedicated service to the nation.
Close to 9,000 pins have been handed out to Vietnam veterans in Pennsylvania, said Retired Colonel Robert Sousa, an Iraq War veteran who works out of Sen. Pat Toomey's office.
"It's nice that we now have this day in our honor," said Richard Garman, of Danville, a Navy veteran, "but it's too late for a lot of people who served."
"I never thought a day like this would come," said John Recker, an Army veteran, of Danville. "It took 50 years. Still, it's good to be so honored. The people here today, I can see they appreciated the ceremony."
Twenty-year Army veteran William Smith, originally from Danville, but now of Scranton, said "it's been a long time coming. But here we are. We made it."
Danville's American Legion Post 40's Honor Guard posted the colors as all the veterans stood as one and saluted the flag.
Several guest speakers noted that Vietnam veterans, upon returning home from war, were not treated well by many in the nation.
"The Vietnam war was not popular with some segments of our society," said DeSousa, "and they were quite vocal in expressing their displeasure. They took that out on those who served. Not on the people in Washington. But the people who served here in the states during the war years and in-country, Vietnam. That simply wasn't right."
Congress finally got its act together, DeSousa said, "and created this program for all Vietnam veterans and their families."
This public ceremony, DeSousa said, "is our way of saying, 'we've been a little late but we've finally done the right thing."
The event closed with remarks by Columbia County Commissioner David Kovach, who expressed outrage at how Vietnam veterans were treated when they came home.
"It was awful. But that is being corrected now," he said. "What you did: When Uncle Sam said, 'ladies, gentelmen, we need you over there,' you didn't run off to Canada or hide somewhere. You answered the call. And because of what you did, what you suffered, in the jungle — all those terrible things — because of what you did, we could be here today."