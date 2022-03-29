Nearly 50 years after the end of America’s involvement in the Vietnam War, America is saluting those who served and sacrificed, with today’s first National Vietnam Veteran’s Day.
Some Valley Vietnam veterans say the recognition is nice, but comes way too late.
“It’s a good thing, but it’s too late for a lot of the guys who have passed on,” said Lee Reish Jr., of Lewisburg, who served in the Army, on Monday.
Navy veteran Buzz Meachum, of Northumberland, had similar thoughts.”I don’t see the point of it anymore,” he said referring to this new day of recognition. “A third of us are dead already. Thirty percent of active Vietnam veterans have passed away.”
The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by former U.S. President Donald J. Trump, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Meachum grew up watching World War II vets come home to adoring crowds. Cheers. Waving flags. “I wanted that too. I wanted to be welcomed home that way.”
“It was a very traumatic time in our country and we lost over 58,000 over there,” Reish said. “Since then, a lot of the guys have a lot of ill-harbored feelings because of the way that we were treated when we came home.”
Reish said he talks to a lot of Vietnam veterans, who say, “’No matter what the country does, I can’t forgive them for not standing up for us.’ You can understand that. It’s a scar over a wound that will never heal.”
“I was a helicopter crew chief. A Huey crew chief, so I saw a lot of stuff,” he recalled.
Reish was on the ground in Vietnam during the Tet offensive in 1968, a series of coordinated attacks by the North Vietnamese.
Reish’s father was a World War II veteran, in the Navy and “he was stationed in the South Pacific,” Reish said. “My uncles and my grandfather, my whole family, all the way back to the Civil War. I came from a military family. My family on my father’s and mother’s side had military backgrounds and they served our country. and that is the way I was. I got drafted. So as soon as I turned 19, it was almost instant. I was inducted and a few months later I was in basic training.”
Nowadays it is common to hear people say to veterans, “thank you for your service,” Reish said. That phrase did not exist for Vietnam veterans.
There were no crowds welcoming veterans home. It was often the opposite: Jeers often, but few cheers, said Meachum.
“When I came home I wanted to meet up with a lady friend whom I had met while being stationed at Fort Knox. I wanted to visit her,” Reish said. “I had to hire a cab.”
Dressed in his Army uniform, on the way to meet her, he had a confrontation “with some ‘punks,’” he said. “I was lucky to not wind up in jail.”
“Anyhow you go through all kinds of experiences in life,” he said.
Reish recalled that at the time people tried all kinds of tricks to get out of serving. “I had a classmate, knew his family. He went A.W.O.L. and went to Canada.
“And then President Jimmy Carter, who forgave all those people — granted amnesty. I didn’t have much respect for Carter because of that. Everything is forgiven. Forgive and forget. Well, combat veterans can’t always get past that.”
Meachum said some classmates were able to avoid serving. “But not me. I came from a blue collar family. Honestly, I felt I had an obligation to serve.”
When he was discharged on the west coast, he and a friend drove across country to home, he said. “When I got home, I pretty much stayed quiet about my time in the service.”
Since then, few Vietnam veterans have been as dedicated to helping Valley veterans in need as much as Meachum. “I do whatever needs to be done for my fellow veterans. I stay in touch with those who served,” he said.
Pennsylvania recognizes vets
In recognition of National Vietnam Veterans Day the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is saying “thank you and a long overdue welcome home” to all Pennsylvanians who served in the Vietnam War.
“We are extremely thankful to Pennsylvania’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifices made on our behalf,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “It is important to remember the heroism, bravery and sacrifices of Vietnam-era veterans and their families. As time passes, it is crucial that we do not let the memory of our fallen war heroes fade.
In 2019, the last of the 3,150 photos of Pennsylvanians who died in the Vietnam War was found and posted on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s (VVMF) virtual Wall of Faces. For four years, the DMVA partnered with the VVMF in Washington, D.C., to find a photo of every Pennsylvanian whose name appears on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall — commonly referred to as The Wall.