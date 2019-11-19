Family, friends and supporters will attend candlelight vigils at 6 p.m. Tuesday for Arabella Parker, just hours before the 3-year-old is expected to be taken off life support.
Parker's aunt, Mandy Kegler, of Sunbury, told The Daily Item she will attend the vigil in Memorial Park in Danville. Another vigil will be held at 6 p.m. at the Trevorton Recreation Complex, in Trevorton.
Kegler said she is saddened that she had to make the biggest decision of her life, taking her niece off life support, which will happen Wednesday. She petitioned the court last month for full custody of the child after Parker's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 23, of Sunbury, was arrested on felony charges of endangering the welfare of children.
Delcamp and her boyfriend, Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Sunbury, were arrested by Stonington state police after troopers said Burgess beat the child so badly that Parker needed part of her brain removed.
Burgess faces felony aggravated assault charges. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said Burgess will face homicide charges if Parker does not survive.
Kegler said she did not set up the vigil but supporters of Parker wanted to gather together and pray.
Amanda Parker, of Milton, who is Arabella Parker's sister, said she is saddened over the situation but understands the need to take the child off life support.
"This all makes me very sad but I understand that my sister needs to be let go of any pain," Amanda Parker said Monday. "I just hope that those responsible will be charged accordingly."
Amanda Parker said she has not spoken to her and Arabella's father, Karl Parker, of Milton, as he is incarcerated at SCI-Coal Township.
"I know he is sad over all of this," she said.
Amanda Parker said she wants Burgess and Delcamp to be charged with homicide if her sister does not survive.
Matulewicz has not said if Delcamp will be charged with additional crimes.
Arabella Parker has been in critical condition for more than a month.
The vigil in Danville will be presided over by Pastor Mark Gittens, of h2church in Sunbury.