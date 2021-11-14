LEWISBURG — Staying close to home during the COVID-19 pandemic inspired two artists’ work that will be on display for the month of November at the Public Library for Union County.
The vintage postcard collages by Nancy Cleaver and the artwork of local scenery by Simonne Roy will both be on display in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout the month of November. Both artists said they were influenced by COVID-19 restrictions and stay-at-home orders.
The postcard collection features over 100 small collages that Cleaver created during the winter of 2020.
“During the 1980s and ‘90s, I received gifts of hundreds of vintage postcards dating from 1900 to 1950,” said Cleaver, a lifelong artist who has lived in Lewisburg since 1980. “I have always collaged and ‘freed’ papers by cutting them. My small studio was running out of storage space, and this liberation of beautiful and historical images of our world gave me a way to imagine travel and freedom during a cocooned time.”
Most of the artwork features 15 one-inch square tiles arranged for mood, dynamic, pattern, color, humor, or a sense of passing travel memories. Cleaver said the background papers, which she designed or collected, provide strong color sequences. The images show water flowing upwards, clothing becoming mountains and statues and strangers meeting across decades.
Cleaver said she feels like she freed the postcards into a different expression.
“They didn’t have any kind of future other than my drawer,” she said. “This way, they have a new lease on life.”
She said she didn’t expect to have it become such a big project when she started it over the winter.
“It was COVID winter,” she said. “I needed something that focused me in my studio. This was just perfect.”
Friends visit
Cleaver said she loves the Union County Library.
“These (display) cases are wonderful,” she said. “Turning this space into a gallery is one of the best moves they’ve made.”
Maggie Harlin, of Aaronsburg, and Andrew Beierle, of Santa Cruz, Calif., came on Monday to visit their friend Cleaver’s exhibit.
“I love it, this is amazing,” said Beierle. “The textures, the colors, the variety — it’s great.”
Harlin said she is now inspired to do similar projects.
“I’m going home to start cutting things up too,” she said.
Close to Home
The Close To Home artwork exhibit features 37 pieces painted by Roy during the COVID-19 pandemic, showing scenes within 30 minutes of her Lewisburg home. Roy planned to travel out of state or overseas to find inspiration for her exhibit, but restrictions prevented her from doing so. Instead, she found that inspiration within brief driving distances of her home.
Roy said she worked with the Union County Historical Society to learn of locations that would catch her eye. The landscapes include familiar sights such as Grove’s Mill, the Hayes Covered Bridge, the Susquehanna River, Campus Theatre, and historic barns. There are also a number of colorful paintings of wildflowers done in the artist’s backyard.
Most of the streets she painted are within a “little bike ride” or drive from her house, said Roy, a lifelong resident of Pennsylvania who has been painting outdoors since childhood.
Hay said she is “very excited” to have her work displayed at the library.
“It feels as though I made lemonade out of the COVID-lemons,” she said. “It was a way to inspire people, and bringing some beauty to people lives when so many people are having a difficult few years.”
She is a graduate of Mount Holyoke College and Northeastern University School of Law and has resided in Central Pa. since 1980. Roy was the 2018 featured artist of Lewisburg’s Celebration of the Arts.
Roy is on location to talk to visitors each Monday in November between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Jackie Dziadosz, the marketing coordinator for the Union County Library System, said Cleaver and Roy fit the vision of the library gallery.
“Nancy and Simonne, like many of our most recent exhibitors, have displayed work completed during the height of the pandemic in 2020,” said Dziadosz. “Their art reflects how they have adapted, tried something new, or explored limitations set upon them during that time.”
She added, “A library is often a reflection of its community. Nancy and Simonne’s artwork are a snapshot of the incredible creative talent that can be found in our own backyard. The purpose of the library’s public gallery is to provide exposure to regional established and emerging artists and to inspire, educate, and promote a greater understanding and appreciation of art in our area.”{p class=”p2”}The purpose of the gallery, according to the library’s policy, states: “The Public Library for Union County has made space available to the public to exhibit and display items of artistic, cultural, and intellectual interest. The exhibits should be planned to direct the public’s attention to the materials and services of the library, local cultural and educational groups or to provide exposure to regional established and emerging artists. The exhibit space is located in the lobby of the library.”
Dziadosz said artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases. For more information, visit http://unioncountylibraries.org/home-page/info/displays.