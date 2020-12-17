HARRISBURG — The state Department of Agriculture revealed the schedule for the 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show, which will be held virtually from Jan. 9 through Jan. 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In January, we will celebrate Pennsylvania agriculture together with the virtual 2021 Farm Show,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “We have seen over this extraordinary past year that agriculture is not only an asset to our communities and our economy, but it is absolutely essential to each and every one of our lives.”
The full schedule of events is available at farmshow.pa.gov, including 4-H demonstrations, live ducking pond and beehive cams, STEM demonstrations that can be recreated at home with kids, culinary demonstrations, veteran-farmer stories, DIY plant-based projects and activities, segments about the history of Farm Show, agriculturally themed bedtime stories
In addition to live and pre-recorded events that will be featured on the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page and the Pennsylvania Cable Network, the Farm Show will host more than 180 virtual exhibits at farmshow.pa.gov. They will include videos, activities and other learning opportunities that range from all things about bluebirds, gourds, and cider to how to cook dried beans, how to raise hogs, or make a blue ribbon-winning apple pie.
The full schedule of virtual events will run from Jan. 11 through Jan. 15 with previews and light programming running Jan. 9 and Jan. 10.