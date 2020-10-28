SUNBURY — A confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported at Work Foundations+, a secondary special education program run by the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, located in Sunbury.
According to CSIU, "established Health and Safety Plan protocols were followed including working with the Department of Health."
The person who tested positive was not in contact with any students prior to experiencing symptoms, but parents were notified as a precaution and asked to continue to monitor the health of their children. The Work Foundations+ program may remain open for in-person instruction.
— THE DAILY ITEM