Sixteen of the Valley’s 21 new COVID-19 cases announced by the state Department of Health on Tuesday are linked to long-term care facilities. Statewide, there are also 1,342 new cases, the eighth day in a row with at least 1,000 cases.
Of the Valley’s new cases, 14 are in Northumberland County, including eight at long-term care facilities. There are also three new cases in Snyder County and two each in Montour and Union counties. In a separate database measuring cumulative case totals at long-term care facilities, there are eight new cases in Northumberland, five in Montour and three in Snyder.
Statewide, there have now been 174,646 total cases since March. Health officials estimate 80 percent of residents who have tested positive have already recovered.
Over the past seven days — between Oct. 6 and Oct. 12 — the state conducted 249,065 tests with 9,097 positive cases. There were 34,023 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Monday. There have been 2,060,093 negative tests since March, state health officials said.
The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications increased by nearly 50 on Tuesday from 725 to 773. There also are 83 residents on ventilators — an increase of two since Monday’s data release. Locally, there are still 47 residents hospitalized, including 30 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, 11 in Geisinger-Shamokin and six at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. Four patients at Geisinger in Danville and one at Evangelical are being treated on ventilators. That data remains unchanged from Monday.
Since March, there have been 2,581 cases in the Valley, including 1,290 in Northumberland County, 613 in Union, 431 in Snyder and 247 in Montour. Of that total, 715 are linked to 16 long-term care facilities in the region.
According to the latest updates from Mountain View and Grandview nursing centers, there are 89 active cases at the facilities. There are 10 active cases — two residents and eight staff members — at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Coal Township. The National Guard ended its mission at Mountain View last week.
Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Montour County reported 67 active resident cases of COVID-19 and 12 active employee cases on Tuesday, one day after the National Guard left the facility after helping there for just over a week.
Of those active cases, one resident and two employees each had a new onset of respiratory symptoms in the previous 72 hours, according to Administrator Bob Druckenmiller’s post on the nursing home’s website.
Druckenmiller reported cumulative totals of 87 resident cases and 50 employee cases.
The 16 soldiers and airmen from the Pennsylvania National Guard left as scheduled on Monday after arriving the first weekend in October to help, according to Lt. Col. Keith Hickox, state public affairs officer for the National Guard at Fort Indiantown Gap.
“The support team consists of about 16 soldiers and airmen including several nurses and medics,” Hickox reported. “Since April the Pennsylvania National Guard has conducted over 20 staffing support missions at long-term care facilities throughout Pennsylvania.”
He said the staffing support teams deployed to Grandview included nurses, medics and general support personnel. “This allows them to assist with a broad range of staffing needs to the various long-term care facilities,” Hickox said.
According to the state’s database, Northumberland County has had 518 total cases in long-term care facilities since March (391 residents, 127 staffers). There have been 74 total cases in Montour County — 58 residents and 16 staffers, according to the database.
Since March, 81 residents and 16 staffers in one Snyder County facility have tested positive and 17 residents and nine staffers in six Union County locations have been infected.
There are still 92 active cases at two federal prisons in Allenwood, including 82 inmates and 10 staffers.
According to the state Department of Human Services, there are five active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center.