All four Valley counties saw increases in both community transmission and positive test rate of COVID-19 over the past week and Montour and Northumberland counties are now seeing substantial growth according to the state's Early Warning dashboard.
Over the seven-day window that ended Thursday, state officials reported a seven-day case increase of 14,182 cases; the previous seven-day increase was 12,802 cases.
The statewide percent-positivity increased to 6.5 percent when compared to last week, the first time since Dec. 11 it had gone up over the previous week. There are now 21 counties that have a positivity rate lower than 5 percent. There are no counties reporting over 20 percent positivity rate.
For the week ending March 19, there were five counties in the low level of transmission, 37 counties in the moderate level of transmission, and 25 counties were in the substantial level of transmission, including Montour and Northumberland. Snyder and Union counties remained in the moderate level.
To be designated as having a moderate level of community transmission, counties had to reduce new cases to fewer than 100 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period and have a positive test rate of less than 10 percent. The state uses two metrics — incidence rate and testing positivity rate — to recommend schools in counties with high rates shift to full remote or a hybrid learning model. Moderate growth is 10 to 100 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 5 to 10 percent. Low growth is an incidence rate of fewer than 10 cases and a positivity rate of less than five percent.
Last week, the statewide level of transmission was 110.8 cases per 100,000 residents. Montour County's level of transmission last week was 120.7, up from 54.9 cases, with Northumberland at 120, up from 81.5. Snyder County's level of transmission went from 37.2 to 64.4 and Union County's from 75.7 to 91.3.