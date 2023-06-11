MIFFLINBURG — Attendees had the chance to engage with and appreciate the past at Mifflinburg’s Buggy Day event on Saturday.
People of all ages enjoyed buggy rides, alpacas to pet, antique appraisals and vendors galore, brought to the streets of the town by the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum.
Lilah Weaver, 4, was excited for the event all week, she said. She even brought her own stuffed alpaca to meet the live ones at the event. “I got to pet the alpacas,” Weaver said. “I’m going to the buggy rides now.”
Having already tried fresh honey and with cheesecake and popcorn off her list of must-haves, Weaver may have had a stomachache later in the day, but the smile on her face said it would be worth it.
Aside from the buggies and alpacas, The Victorian Highwheelers of Tamaqua had old-fashioned bikes on display. Don Shoup, who started the group, said they “take the fascinating history of bicycles to similar events, parades and festivals.”
Shoup, now 80, said he started riding the tall, large-wheeled bikes in his prime at 25 and continues to ride them today. He got his friends involved too, who all learned to ride on the same bike.
Darlene Straub, who was with the highwheelers, said her brother started riding and she was intrigued. “I just showed up one day and jumped on one of the bikes,” she said. “They didn’t think I could do it, but I showed them all I could. They were pretty impressed.”
Antique vendors were on hand for browsing and buying, and visitors were able to tour the Buggy Museum and the 1897 Heiss House.
Demonstrations included chainsaw carving, lace making at the Gutelius House, Pet the Alpacas and an observation of Hex Honeybees along with a visit from the Pennsylvania State Honey Bee Queen.
Kids enjoyed vintage children’s games like bean bag toss, ring toss, duck pond, skittle bowling, pickup chess and hoop races with authentic Vermont hoops.
Live entertainment included the MusiCraft roving singers, TL & Kj, and Luke Hughes on the violin.
Many young volunteers worked the event as part of their experience with Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY). The group, spending their day volunteering in Mifflinburg, said they were chosen by their schools to attend HOBY at Susquehanna University.
They ended up volunteering for service leadership through the program and were selected to help out at the buggy day, they said. “It’s nice to be involved and actually practice being a leader,” Kayleigh McKenna, a HOBY volunteer said.
Other HOBY volunteers said they enjoyed the experience and were glad they got to visit Mifflinburg as a part of it. “It’s been a lot of fun meeting new people,” Jon Duffy said.