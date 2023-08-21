LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau is using COVID-19 relief money to offset the loss of tourism revenue during the pandemic and investing the funds in sponsorship, digital marketing and location analytics and foot traffic data in Union County.
The Lewisburg-based organization, located at 81 Hafer Road, was awarded $332,626 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds last year from Union County due to the loss of revenue from the room tax during the pandemic. Visitors Bureau executive director Andrew Miller said the ARPA funds were treated as room tax revenue and pledged to use the money toward qualifying expenditures such as tourism marketing.
“Because it was money from Union County, we wanted to make sure it was dedicated to Union County with the goal of helping towns and businesses and events benefit from it in order to increase visitor attendance, tourism and visitor spending,” said Miller. “This helps everyone collectively get back to where we were pre-pandemic.”
The Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, the official destination marketing organization for Snyder, Union, and Northumberland counties, is one of 25 local municipalities, organizations and projects awarded a portion of $7,601,706 in ARPA funds from Union County in October 2022. Commissioners asked municipalities, nonprofits and public utilities to submit applications in order to determine what the communities needed.
The room tax is a 5 percent tax on overnight accommodations. In Union County, 80 percent of the revenue goes to the Bureau while the other 20 percent goes to the Union County Trail Authority. The majority of the Bureau’s budget is funded through this tax while membership dues fund the remaining portion, said Miller.
Loss of revenue
The pandemic caused the Visitor’s Bureau a loss of approximately $332,000 in Union County, $240,000 in Snyder County and $70,000 in Northumberland County, said Miller.
Letters were sent out to each of the counties requesting ARPA funds. Northumberland and Snyder counties did not approve it, but Union County did.
Union County Commissioner Preston Boop said the Visitors Bureau was approved because of their loss of revenue.
“There was a limited number of hotel businesses open,” said Boop. “That’s where the funding comes from. That was the reason why they got some funding, to compensate for some of their losses.”
Commissioner Stacy Richards said the county worked closely with the Visitor’s Bureau. It was one of the larger allocations.
“They were able to show their economic losses and had a good plan for Union County,” said Richards. “We were glad to provide it. The Visitor’s Bureau works on behalf of the community and businesses. The small businesses were hit hard by COVID. It’s a good use of funds in our eyes.”
Miller said he was “pleasantly surprised and thrilled” about the approval.
“It’s a great opportunity,” said Miller. “I felt I would give it my best shot. If it didn’t work, it didn’t work. I was determined to try to do this. We partner with these organizations and we want to see the communities and small businesses survive, get better and increase.”
The funds need to be spent by 2026. The Bureau plans to use it equally over the next three years, said Miller.
Sponsorship and digital marketing
The Bureau’s first area of spending is sponsorship. They worked with Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, the Lewisburg Arts Council and Mifflinburg Heritage & Revitalization Association to sponsor events this year and in the future. These events include the Lewisburg Polar Bear Plunge, Lewisburg Ice Festival, Frosty 5K Run, Lewisburg Arts Festival, Stroll Through the Arts, Lewisburg Summer Craft Fair, Mifflinburg Oktoberfest, Christmas in Mifflinburg, Mifflinburg Christkindl Market, Mifflinburg Buggy Days and unPaved.
The second area of spending is digital marketing, which includes promotional videos for outdoor recreation such as cycling, fishing, kayaking and outdoor recreation as a whole. The Bureau has also invested in geo-targeting advertisements, said Buruea Marketing Director Timothy Dowhower.
“When people come to the area and search for where to eat, we have it set up so it only shows locations that in are Union County,” said Dowhower.
The “geo-fence” can be set up around Union County or more localized when people are attending an event in a specific town, he said.
Location analytics
The third area of spending is entering into a subscription with placer.ai on July 1. The subscription is partially funded through ARPA money since it is being used for all three counties.
The platform is described on its website as “the most advanced foot traffic analytics platform allowing anyone with a stake in the physical world to instantly generate insights into any property for a deeper understanding of the factors that drive success. Placer.ai is the first platform that fully empowers professionals in retail, commercial real estate, hospitality, economic development, and more to truly understand and maximize their offline activities.”
It allows the Visitors Bureau to collect data from specific areas. It doesn’t identify specific individuals or their spending habits, but it shows the times and dates of when people were in the area; where they were before, during and after an event; their movements during the event; and which routes they took to get from place to place, said Miller and Dowhower.
“This allows us to go into the backside of events and find out who came into the area,” said Miller. “That provides us with a lot of data that we can share with event organizers. We can capture that information and fine-tune that information. If we see people are coming from a specific event, we now know to include that area in digital marketing and focused boosts on social media.”
It can answer whether people stay in the area at a hotel or go home immediately. It can answer where they eat a meal after an event and whether that’s in the event’s town or another place, they said.
The data also allows them to look back over the years and compare over time, said Miller.
This will come in especially helpful for the upcoming Bass Masters’ first kayak fishing tournament on the Susquehanna River in October. The buzz for the event is so big that they’re already planning to bring another event in July 2024, said Miller.