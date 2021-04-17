CENTRALIA — More than 100 people arrived in Centralia for the Eastern Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation (EPCAMR) tree planting on Saturday.
The event, which started at 10 a.m., had volunteers from all over plant 100 apple trees in the now deserted areas of Centralia.
Centralia, located in Columbia County just a few miles outside Mount Carmel in Northumberland County, is perhaps Pennsylvania’s most famous ghost town after an underground mine fire started in 1962. Only a handful of houses and residents, the municipal building, a few cemeteries, and the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church just over the borough line still remain.
“We wanted to come out and show support and help keep this area alive,” Shelia Johnson, 45, a volunteer, of Port Carbon, said.
Laura Rinehimer, volunteer and member of the Eastern Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation, said she was thrilled to see the turnout.
“It’s wonderful to see so many people care,” Rinehimer said. “We are happy for all the support and volunteers.”
Organizer Robert Hughes, of Shavertown, said the group has visited the past seven years in order to pick of trash and debris that illegally dumped.
“It’s honestly a shame to see people dump garbage all over,” he said. “But we have such a great group of people and volunteers that show up and help with cleanups and now tree planting, so it is wonderful to see.”
EPCAMR is leading a project funded by ISI and Mental Insight Foundation to help beautify the area, improving the wildlife habitat of the area, and promoting ecosystem restoration of the abandoned mine-scarred landscape. EPCAMR has also partnered with Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, which is donating shelters for the trees as well as native trees for a fall planting to continue the legacy during the next annual cleanup in October 2021.