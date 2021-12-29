SUNBURY — It was the burnt-out bedroom of a little girl in the mid-1990s that affected East End Fire Company Captain John Ferrari a great deal.
While it wasn’t the moment he joined the fire company, Ferrari describes it as a turning point in his time as a volunteer firefighter in the city. The incident on Arch Street was his first structure fire after starting as a volunteer firefighter in 1994.
“When it was all over and done, we went back through the house. There was a little girl’s bedroom, all her toys, everything she had was destroyed,” said Ferrari. “It just had an effect on me. If there’s something I can do to stop that from ever happening again, I’m all in.”
Ferrari, who was nominated for this year’s Made a Difference, has been the captain of the East End Hose Company at 215 Catawissa Ave, Sunbury, since 2014. He is the lead firefighter at the company where both East End Hose Company and Friendship Hose Fire Company have operated together since 2014. That was the year Friendship lost its building to a fire.
Ferrari, a first-generation firefighter whose sons are following in his footsteps, worked with firefighter Doug Lehman at a hair care product shop in Sunbury in 1994. Lehman persuaded Ferrari to join the fire company and he has been serving as a volunteer ever since.
Ferrari said he is proud to have a set of skills that can help on someone’s worst days.
“Nobody is calling us in the middle of July to come over for the BBQ. When someone calls us, it’s because something has gone really bad. They’re in a bad way, they’re in a fire, they’re in a wreck, they’re flooded, whatever it may be. They call you at their lowest most vulnerable point and expect you to show up and make it better.”
Ferrari said he could never be a firefighter or a captain without the help of his fellow firefighters.
“We got a bunch of guys who bring skills to the game and fix that, make it better,” he said.
Ferrari was nominated by Ted Andrewlevich, a trustee at East End.
“He is extremely enthusiastic and is a super recruiter for the East End,” said Andrewlevich. “We always have the most firemen at the local fires because of John’s efforts. He is a personable guy.”
Ferrari said he is “very progressive and aggressive” when the fire calls come through. The more active a company is, the more volunteers will be interested, he said.