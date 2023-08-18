MIFFLINBURG — The next volunteer work day for the Friends of the R.B. Winter State Park is planned for Saturday.
The group will meet at the Environmental Learning Center at 9 a.m. before breaking up into groups to tackle various projects around the park. The 695-acre park is located on the western edge of Union County within the Bald Eagle State Forest along Route 192 just 18 miles west of Lewisburg.
Volunteers are encouraged to bring along their own work gloves and refillable water bottles, and to park vehicles in the parking area off of Sand Mountain Road.