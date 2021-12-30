Editor’s note: The Daily Item will recognize people who have Made a Difference in the Valley in 2021 this week. This is the sixth part of a series that will continue until New Year’s Day.
When Barbara Franck retired “young” as a Pennsylvania State Trooper, she said volunteering became her job.
More often than not you can find her in one of her many roles with the West End Fair in Union County, helping with her 4H kids or spending time with a local Children of the American Revolution (CAR) chapter to help Valley veterans.
Franck currently serves as secretary of the West End Fair Association, the latest role the mother of three has played in her 17 years of service to the fair.
Judy Moyer, the director of the fair, called Franck’s impact on the fair held each summer “unmeasurable.”
According to Moyer, Franck takes care of all correspondence and handles the many responsibilities associated with her office. Franck writes all grants up for the state and other organizations for the association.
“Barbara makes sure that the children of the community have activities for them at the fair. She gets the local 4H groups organized to participate in many volunteer activities that benefit our fair,” Moyer said. “In addition to getting the 4-H groups to volunteer at the fair she makes sure that the 4-H groups are prepared to participate in the fair, whether it be entering animals or other exhibits.”
Franck, of Mifflinburg, said she first got involved with the fair when organizers were looking for help. She said they were looking for a rabbit superintendent to help with the animals at the fair, her daughter was showing rabbits and “it seemed like a good fit.”
“That is how it kind of started, and it just went from there,” she said. “I’ve helped with everything from the queen contest, served on the board, helped organize the entertainment. The community enjoys it so much, so I am glad to be able to help.”
The work at the fair fits right in with her role as a 4-H leader as well.
There she has a chance to work with youngsters in the community and follow them through the years until many of them join the Future Farmers of America as they get older.
“There are opportunities for them to have an impact,” Franck said of the 4-H students. “They have a chance to volunteer, to show their animals. It’s great to celebrate the whole process with them, to watch their growth over the years.
“It means a lot to me to watch their journey from young exhibitors to graduate from the program as mature, self-confident individuals.”
Franck is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Shikelimo chapter — her seventh-times great-grandfather fought in the Revolutionary War — Franck also has helped with a CAR chapter, pairing up with veterans advocate Doug Walter on veterans programs in Union County.
“In this world that is absorbed with sports and video games and such, there is one in our area that gets children involved with the community and that is Barbara Franck,” Walter said. “She oversees two groups that have been a huge part of our Veterans Day celebration in Mifflinburg.
“Her love of youth and fostering them in a way of being upstanding citizens is to truly be admired. There is nothing phony in the way Barb cares for children, making sure they grew up in the right way and being accountable and that they learn the important lesson of helping others and giving back.”
“Service has always been important to me,” Franck said. “I picked up volunteering as a full-time job to find a way to help.”