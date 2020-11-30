Coming off the heels of a big shopping weekend comes Giving Tuesday, a global nonprofit enterprise to benefit nearly every kind of organization.
The program's website touts Giving Tuesday as a "Global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world."
While monetary donations are a big part of the program — last year Americans gave millions of gifts worth $511 million in online donations — Giving Tuesday is also a giving your time. Whether it be in the form of volunteering at a food bank or a homeless shelter, opportunities are there, organizers said.
"#GivingTuesday was founded on the idea that everyone, everywhere has something to give," said Asha Curran, the CEO of Giving Tuesday said. "Philanthropy is not the exclusive province of people with millions or billions of dollars — generosity is a value that literally anyone, anywhere can express."
Local residents can donate funds or volunteer with the SPCA or The Red Cross. Businesses can also do their part.
Throughout its stores today, Weis Markets will invite its customers to donate to a local nonprofit chosen by the store employees. Customers can add $1, $3, $5 or $10 when they check out at registers, or by round up their grocery bill. The local organizations chosen by Weis locations are primarily food pantries, emergency shelter services and animal rescue organizations.
“This is a time of quiet desperation for many non-profits. Demand has soared while donations have declined due to the pandemic and resulting economic dislocation. Our CEO Jonathan Weis, his family and our company’s associates have been long committed to the communities where we operate,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. “We’re delighted to partner with our customers to provide this support, and we’re proud of the many associates who support and volunteer for charitable organizations in their communities.”