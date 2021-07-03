The Daily Item
Lewisburg Neighborhoods operates on a small budget and with the help of community volunteers. So when the organization’s trash pickers all broke after a recent cleanup, outgoing director Samantha Pearson turned to volunteers for help.
“We are always looking for environmentally friendly ways to solve our problems. This particular repair wound up turning into a bit of an adventure in technology,” Pearson said.
Dave Elton and Bob Lamparter were sought out to fix the pickers. Elton is a retired engineering professor and Lamparter is a retired pathologist and life-long tinkerer. They do repairs for different local community organizations.
Often when something breaks, Pearson said, it’s a simple repair with locally sourced or fabricated parts, and they save money for the organizations.
For the trash pickers, the same small link broke in all of them. Since the original parts were made of plastic, Lamparter turned to his son, Matthew Lamparter, the director of the Electrical and Computer Engineering Laboratories at Bucknell and overseer of The Maker-E — one of the makerspaces on campus with 3D printers.
Bucknell is often generous in aiding local community organizations, Pearson said. Bob sent a CAD (computer-aided design) file of the link as required by the 3D printer and emailed it to Matthew. It wouldn’t print so Matthew recreated the drawing in an acceptable format and with some minor hand-filing, the first prototype fit the grabber.
Matthew adjusted the CAD drawing to eliminate the hand-filing and printed 8 more: four to repair the current broken grabbers and four spares for future anticipated breaks. The team had to grind out the rivets that held the gripper fingers in place and replaced them with roll pins.
“We’re not sure how they were broken. Perhaps the people doing the cleanup were engaged in grabber jousting or it could just be regular wear and tear or a weakness of the design. Hard to tell,” Pearson said. “In any event, we’re glad to be able to get them back into action rather than having to throw them away with the rest of the trash we collected.”
Lewisburg Neighborhoods works to preserve natural settings and streetscapes, strengthen ties among neighbors, and improve quality of life.