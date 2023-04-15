Township supervisors and volunteers planted trees on Saturday in Turtle Creek Park in East Buffalo Township. The planting of 265 trees is the first of many efforts to restore the park to its former state.
The 265 trees, which were donated from the conservation district, include an assortment of plants. The wide variety spans from basswood to spicebush and totals around 30 types of trees, according to Char Gray, township supervisor.
“We are very grateful to the Union County Conservation District for the trees,” Gray said. “We are also certainly grateful for all of our volunteers.”
Between Friday and Saturday, the project received help from Bucknell University students, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and local volunteers.
Gray said the crew worked in an assembly line to complete all the necessary tasks. “Luckily our township guys rototilled the area first,” she said. “But then we had to dig, plant and put the protective covering on the trees.”
Girl scout Laine Kolak, 9, said she was glad to be helping with the project and would like to continue helping with similar things.
“For scouts, I had to do something to help nature, so my parents thought this would be a good task and signed me up,” Kolak said. “I’m having fun and I’ve met a lot of people. I’d do it again if I had the chance.”
The project will continue with three more days scheduled to plant trees this month at 9 a.m. on April 16, 22 and 23 and the Turtle Creek Park on 1225 Supplee Mill Road, Lewisburg.
The tree planting efforts are one of the first steps in a much larger project to restore the park to its former state, Gray said. “The land had been clear cut, so we are basically starting from scratch.”
Township supervisor Jim Knight said that planting trees may not be as easy as it sounds as the 78-acre property is composed of several kinds of terrain including wetlands, woodlands, streams and open fields.
“We are trying to reforest and replace a lot of the trees that were removed,” he said. “We have a landscape architect working on a plan for where to plant certain types of trees. So, once they mature, we will dig them up and replant them. The nursery area is only temporary.”
This first phase of the Turtle Creek Park project will cost more than $290,000.
Township supervisors hope to replant and rebuild the eco-diversity and opportunity that once flourished in the park. According to Gray, some of the plans include ADA trails, which are handicap accessible, as well as a dog park and more.
“This park was well-known, and people remember what was here before,” Gray said. “They recognize the things we are trying to restore.”