WATSONTOWN — Lynn Van Dyne bent slightly and laid a Christmas wreath against a headstone for a U.S. veteran buried in the cemetery of the historic Warrior Run Church.
Himself a veteran of the U.S. Navy, Van Dyne then took two steps backward as a steady drizzle wet the ground at his feet, stood tall and gave a proper military salute.
“Somebody has to keep remembering these veterans. If it’s not you, me, it will fade away. I hope not,” Van Dyne said during Saturday’s local Wreaths Across America event.
Volunteers throughout the United States, at sea and abroad laid wreaths for veterans at Arlington National Cemetery and 2,500 additional sites on National Wreaths Across America Day.
The Lewisburg-based Shikelimo Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution organized the event at Warrior Run Church, between Watsontown and Turbotville. The group partnered with the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society.
Volunteers had made multiple trips to the cemetery to clean gravestones. On Saturday, they readied 98 wreaths laid in honor of the service and sacrifice made by the veterans, many of whom fought in the Revolutionary War.
Sue Fairchild, regent of the Shikelimo Chapter, read each veteran’s name and the war in which they fought. With each name, one of the 50-plus volunteers — state Reps. Lynda Schlegel Culver and David Rowe and Congressman Fred Keller all attended — walked into the cemetery and laid a wreath one at a time.
“It’s very special to honor everyone that’s here. A lot of these veterans are Revolutionary War soldiers. It won’t be but a couple of years that we’ll be celebrating the 250th anniversary of our country,” said Melissa Kilgus, president of the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society.
Rob Marquez and his 10-year-old son, Lucian, of Turbotville, stood patiently with hoods on their coats pulled atop their heads, shielding themselves from the cold rainfall. They walked together into the cemetery to lay a wreath.
“I just learned about it last night,” Marquez said, noting his dad and uncles served in the Vietnam War. “I think it’s important to show our support.”
Anne Sloan of Lewisburg attended Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery about a decade ago. She sought out the local event and donated a couple of wreaths.
“Everything we are today stems from many of the sacrifices that were made by our military members and their family members who were supporting them every step of the way,” Sloan said.
Donations are open now for the 2022 event. Wreaths cost $15, with $5 from each wreath going to the Shikelimo Chapter, according to Kilgus. Visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org for more information.